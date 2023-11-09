Home Cities Hyderabad

Woman accused in marketing fraud arrested after 15 years

CID DGP Mahesh Bhagwat said that an investigation into the case was started after Fasiuddin, a victim, approached Matwada police in 2008.

Published: 09th November 2023 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2023 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Director of Questnet Enterprises, Kamakshi Ranganathan, who was wanted in a multi-level marketing fraud case for the past 15 years, was arrested by Telangana police team in Besant Nagar, Chennai, on Tuesday.

She was presented before the chief judicial magistrate court in Hanamkonda, Warangal, which remanded her in custody.

CID DGP Mahesh Bhagwat said that an investigation into the case was started after Fasiuddin, a victim, approached Matwada police in 2008. Fasiuddin claimed that promoters G Madhava Rao and G Vidyavathi from Questnet lured him into a business involving multi-level marketing with false promises. He was coerced to pay Rs 32,000 for a gold coin and Rs 460 as registration fee. However, no commissions were received as promised, and when questioned, the promoters failed to provide any satisfactory answers.

Subsequently, Fasiuddin lodged a complaint and the case was transferred to the CID, who proceeded to file a charge sheet, marking the accused as absconding, resulting in two pending NBWs against Kamakshi over the past 15 years.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kamakshi Ranganathan Telangana police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp