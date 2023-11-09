Woman accused in marketing fraud arrested after 15 years

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Director of Questnet Enterprises, Kamakshi Ranganathan, who was wanted in a multi-level marketing fraud case for the past 15 years, was arrested by Telangana police team in Besant Nagar, Chennai, on Tuesday.

She was presented before the chief judicial magistrate court in Hanamkonda, Warangal, which remanded her in custody.

CID DGP Mahesh Bhagwat said that an investigation into the case was started after Fasiuddin, a victim, approached Matwada police in 2008. Fasiuddin claimed that promoters G Madhava Rao and G Vidyavathi from Questnet lured him into a business involving multi-level marketing with false promises. He was coerced to pay Rs 32,000 for a gold coin and Rs 460 as registration fee. However, no commissions were received as promised, and when questioned, the promoters failed to provide any satisfactory answers.

Subsequently, Fasiuddin lodged a complaint and the case was transferred to the CID, who proceeded to file a charge sheet, marking the accused as absconding, resulting in two pending NBWs against Kamakshi over the past 15 years.

