A pleasure to the senses by Grill & Gin Food Festival

Reshmi Chakravorty By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Who doesn’t love a good plate of grills served with drinks, especially in this not-so-hot-not-so-cold weather... The recent Grill & Gin Food Festival held at Hyderabad Marriott Hotel & Convention Centre, Tank Bund is a testament to their dedication to culinary excellence. This gastronomic event brought together the smoky and savoury flavours of grilled cuisine with the smooth and refreshing taste of gin cocktails, creating an unforgettable experience for food and beverage enthusiasts.

The Grill & Gin Food Festival was a culinary extravaganza that tantalised the taste buds, delighted the eyes, and indulged the senses. Marriott’s culinary teams curated a mouthwatering menu featuring a variety of grilled dishes, from succulent chicken kebabs and tender seafood to delectable vegetarian options, each prepared to perfection.

The festival showcased the art of grilling, with chefs skillfully creating dishes that were not only delicious but also visually stunning. “We are showcasing extensive varieties of grill preparation. All the seafood is freshly sourced from Vizag. The grills will be enhanced with the flavours of local spice which includes gongura, podi and Indian spices. All grills are prepared as per guest request in front of the guest and cooked to perfection to enhance its flavours,” shares the chef.

Complementing the smoky and savoury delights was the gin, a spirit known for its versatility and ability to pair beautifully with a wide range of flavours. Marriott’s mixologists crafted a special menu of gin-based cocktails that perfectly complemented the grilled dishes.

From Café Negroni—The classic Negroni with a hint of coffee, Gin Mary —a twist to Bloody Mary with local ingredients used in it like homemade pickle and tomatoes to Butterfly Pea flower Martini—a classic Martini with addition of pea flower shrub, Gin Buck —a drink with mint, lime, Jaisalmer Gin, Ginger Beer and French 75 another drink made with lime, simple syrup, Jaisalmer Gin—the drinks were as much a part of the experience as the food. The Grill & Gin Food Festival at Marriott was a resounding success, combining the art of grilling with the versatility of gin in a celebration of culinary excellence.

