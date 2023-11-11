Arabian nights: A gastronomic journey through the Middle East

Reshmi Chakravorty By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad known for its rich history and diverse culinary landscape, has welcomed a new addition to its vibrant food scene. The Arabian Peninsula’s exquisite flavours have found a new home in the heart of the city with the opening of Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre’s HYBA (Hyderabad Brings Arabia), a restaurant that promises to transport diners on a gastronomic journey through the Middle East.

Nestled in a cozy corner of the picturesque NHCC, HYBA stands out not only for its delicious cuisine but also for its inviting ambiance. Overlooking the beautiful pool, the ambiance is meticulously designed to create an atmosphere of relaxation and comfort, seamlessly blending modern elegance with timeless charm. Posing a range of seating options varying from cozy indoors, romantic outdoors & casual by the bar, this outlet is an offering, ideal for families, couples, friends & solo visitors alike.

This Pan Arabic–inspired restaurant offers a delightful culinary journey, celebrating the rich flavours and tastes inspired by Arabia, bringing along the essence of the Middle Eastern culinary heritage. The choice of the cuisine largely relates to its blend of aromas, spices and tantalising tastes. Spices from India add flavour to the dishes along with Middle Eastern spices like saffron, thyme, garlic and yogurt making the palate live up to its promise of leaving one with savoury tastes, craving for more.

We started our Arabian food journey with Shurva, a slow cooked aromatic lentil soup with pita croutons and Turkish Labneh Soup with Lamb Meat Balls. Both the soups were heartwarming and welcoming. Now that we were well settled into the Mediterranean aura, our next was HYBA House Salad which had a great crunch from cherrywood smoked lettuce, caramelised walnuts and apples. From their range of cold mezzes, we went for Signature Smoked Hummus with Spicy Shrimps, Signature Smokey Cauliflower Hummus and Red Hummus.

The star was no doubt the Red Hummus made with roasted beetroot, pomegranate and sumac. In the main course we had Halloumi from their Levantine pizza section. The base was thin and crispy with a topping of delicious halloumi cheese and olives. We concluded our experience with desserts Baklava Lollipops and Date and Almond Praline Cheesecake. Both the desserts were smasher of a dish and left a delicious aftertaste. The entire dining experience was taken to another level with the drinks that accompanied the dishes—Barrel Aged Negroni (tequila based drink) and Lavender Punch (gin based drink).

Chef Kailash Gundupalli, Director of Culinary Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre & Hyderabad International Convention says, “HYBA is a culinary celebration of the Mediterranean’s finest flavours, where tradition and innovation unite to create a symphony of taste that transports our guests to the heart of the region. HYBA isn’t just about the cuisine, it’s about the transformation we wish to bring to our gastronomy. We believe that food truly has the power to bring people together, and our restaurant will be a place where diverse cultures and backgrounds converge to savour the beauty of the flavours we bring.”

