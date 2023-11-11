Flavours of China by Shanghai Chef

Reshmi Chakravorty By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Time and again the city has come up in the news feed for its love for biryani, but for the uninitiated it is now buzzing with excitement as Chinese restaurant Shanghai Chef has come up with a new outlet at Masab Tank. This latest addition promises to elevate the dining experience for locals and visitors alike, offering a delicious journey through the flavours of China.

Upon entering the new Chinese restaurant, patrons are greeted with a fusion of contemporary design and traditional Chinese elements, creating an ambiance that is both inviting and sophisticated. The décor reflects the rich tapestry of Chinese culture, with carefully chosen colours, textures, and artwork that transport diners to the heart of China. From ornate lanterns to intricate woodwork, every detail has been meticulously crafted to enhance the overall dining experience.

The restaurant is owned by Abdul Rehman and Sohail Mukhadam. Apart from the new outlet, Shanghai Chef is located in Gachibowli and Filmnagar as well. “The Gachibowli outlet is the oldest one being 15 years and Filmnagar is 3 months old. The brand was originally started by Sohail and I was just a customer. As I was always interested to be a part of the F&B industry, I joined hands with him for the new outlets,” shares Abdul.

We started our Far East dining experience with Spicy Corn Soup. The soup was thick and delightful with a slight hint of spice. Next we were introduced to Tai Pei Chicken and Schezwan Potato from their starters menu. Both the starters had a crispy and spicy flavour profile. From their main course we ordered American Chop Suey. The highlight of the dish was the use of flat noodles instead of the regular spaghetti ones.

The noodles added an extra crunch to the delicious treat. We wrapped our Chinese extravaganza with Fried Ice Cream from their dessert menu. The dish had the perfect crispy outer coating and once we cut open the fried ball, beautiful and creamy vanilla ice cream oozed out much to our delight.For people who stays in and around Masab Tank and miss a good Chinese place to dine in due to hundreds of biryani joints in the area, make sure to give this place a try.

