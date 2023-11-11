Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad man threatens to leak ex-girlfriend’s pics, booked

Published: 11th November 2023 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2023 11:17 AM

Image used for representational purposes only. (AFP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A woman from Vengal Rao Nagar approached Madhura Nagar police after her ex-boyfriend reportedly threatened to expose their intimate pictures. The police registered a case and are searching for the accused.

The victim, originally from Hanmakonda, moved to the city for work after completing her graduation and resides at a hostel in Vengal Rao Nagar. During her time in Hanamkonda, she came across an Instagram profile belonging to a man named Ramesh from Warangal.

Over time, the duo developed a relationship. However, the victim had to end the relationship because of Ramesh’s alleged arrogant behaviour. In response to her moving on, Ramesh reportedly started feeling jealous and started stalking her and threatened to leak pictures. Ramesh began using their intimate pictures as leverage, pressuring the victim to rekindle the relationship under the threat of publicizing the images online.

