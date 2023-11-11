NOTA got a fan: Srinivas Raju, a one-of-a-kind star campaigner

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: M Srinivas Raju is a star campaigner of a different kind. He passionately campaigns for NOTA (none of the above) option available for voters which very few people exercise.

Raju’s “Prachara Ratham” (campaign vehicle), is adorned with flexis with socially useful information. Raju, a resident of HUDA Complex in Kothapet, rides around the town reminding the people about the “duty of their soul” to go out and vote.

A farmer who also indulges in business, Raju is a lone-wolf activist who has given written representations to almost all the people in the powerful positions — in Delhi and in Hyderabad — urging them to make voting compulsory, and to empower the people to vote for NOTA if they don’t prefer any of the candidates in the fray. He questions why guarantees are not taken from the candidates that they will strive to eradicate poverty and unemployment, bear the input costs for farmers, and that the lives of the people will be protected from disasters.

“Like the guarantees that are taken and conditions put in place when calling for tenders in road works and construction projects, why shouldn’t such guarantees be taken from the candidates when they file their affidavits?” Raju asks.

He has written a booklet on why people should utilise the NOTA option. He sells this booklet for Rs 20, and a two-page pamphlet that summarises the booklet for Rs 2, as he feels that he may not be able to distribute them to 4 crore people in Telangana with the resources available to him.

It may be mentioned that despite there being a rule that if NOTA gets even one vote more than a candidate the election will have to be conducted again after taking the opinions of people of the particular constituency, there has never been a case where such a re-election took place. For many who are vexed with the neglect of their constituencies by the winning candidate, Raju’s awareness campaign offers a ray of hope that someday, the voters use their invaluable weapon, the vote, effectively.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: M Srinivas Raju is a star campaigner of a different kind. He passionately campaigns for NOTA (none of the above) option available for voters which very few people exercise. Raju’s “Prachara Ratham” (campaign vehicle), is adorned with flexis with socially useful information. Raju, a resident of HUDA Complex in Kothapet, rides around the town reminding the people about the “duty of their soul” to go out and vote. A farmer who also indulges in business, Raju is a lone-wolf activist who has given written representations to almost all the people in the powerful positions — in Delhi and in Hyderabad — urging them to make voting compulsory, and to empower the people to vote for NOTA if they don’t prefer any of the candidates in the fray. He questions why guarantees are not taken from the candidates that they will strive to eradicate poverty and unemployment, bear the input costs for farmers, and that the lives of the people will be protected from disasters.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Like the guarantees that are taken and conditions put in place when calling for tenders in road works and construction projects, why shouldn’t such guarantees be taken from the candidates when they file their affidavits?” Raju asks. He has written a booklet on why people should utilise the NOTA option. He sells this booklet for Rs 20, and a two-page pamphlet that summarises the booklet for Rs 2, as he feels that he may not be able to distribute them to 4 crore people in Telangana with the resources available to him. It may be mentioned that despite there being a rule that if NOTA gets even one vote more than a candidate the election will have to be conducted again after taking the opinions of people of the particular constituency, there has never been a case where such a re-election took place. For many who are vexed with the neglect of their constituencies by the winning candidate, Raju’s awareness campaign offers a ray of hope that someday, the voters use their invaluable weapon, the vote, effectively. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp