GHMC corporators join poll battle

The Congress has granted party tickets to two sitting and one former corporator.

Published: 12th November 2023 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2023 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hopeful of a major leap in their political careers, over half a dozen corporators from the GHMC are set to contest the Assembly polls set for November 30.

The AIMIM has fielded four sitting corporators and a former mayor for the Assembly elections.

Former Mayor Mohammed Majid Hussain (also Mehdipatnam division corporator) is set to contest from the Nampally constituency, while Mohammed Rashed Farazuddin (Shaikpet division) will vie for the Jubilee Hills constituency. Mohd Mubeen (Shastripuram division) will represent the Bahadurpura constituency and Mandagiri Swamy Yadav (Karwan corporator) will contest for the Rajendranagar seat. Additionally, former mayor Mir Zulfeqar Ali Khan will be competing for the Charminar seat.

The Congress has granted party tickets to two sitting and one former corporator. Khairatabad corporator Vijaya Reddy, who switched allegiance from BRS to the Congress last year, will contest for the Khairatabad seat. Madhapur Corporator V Jagadeeshwar Goud, will be the party’s candidate for the Serilingampally constituency. Former Congress corporator M Parmeshwar Reddy will compete in the Uppal constituency.

Zulfeqar Ali Khan acknowledged the trust bestowed upon him by MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi. “As a loyal party soldier, I am going to win the seat because of the respect I earned from the people irrespective of religion, caste and creed. I have taken up campaigning in a big way in Charminar and getting a good response from all sections of the society,” Zulfeqar Ali told TNIE.The candidates are actively engaged in door-to-door campaigns, addressing voters’ concerns and highlighting local civic issues.

Recognising their influence and local connections, the Congress, AIMIM and the BJP have nominated both sitting and former corporators as candidates. Most of these candidates have a track record of serving as GHMC corporators for two or three terms. AIMIM has fielded four sitting corporators and a former mayor, the Congress has granted party tickets to two sitting and one former corporator. BJP corporator Thokala Srinivas Reddy from Mailardevpally is also in the fray for the Rajendranagar Assembly seat.

