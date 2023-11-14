Home Cities Hyderabad

Buddhists take part in Dhamma Deepotsavam at Buddhavanam 

The deepa yatra, led by Prakash Ambedkar, saw the participation of Buddhist followers carrying lamps from the Ashoka Dharma Chakra to Mahastupa in Buddhavanam.

Published: 14th November 2023 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2023 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The president of Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh and former MP Prakash Yashwant Ambedkar inaugurated the second edition of the Dhamma Deepotsavam at Buddhavanam, Nagarjunasagar in the Nalgonda district on Monday. After the first light was lit by Ambedkar, a huge procession of lights, called Dhamma Deepa Yatra, followed.

Mallepalli Laxmaiah, special officer on the Buddhavanam project, elaborated on the importance of deepotsavam quoting a few examples from the Buddha’s life, such as Buddha’s return to Kapilavastu, when people lit lights throughout the city.

The deepa yatra, led by Prakash Ambedkar, saw the participation of Buddhist followers carrying lamps from the Ashoka Dharma Chakra to Mahastupa in Buddhavanam. A huge balloon with a Dhamma lamp was released by the chief guest to mark the occasion.

Dr Sivanagi Reddy, an expert on Buddhism, explained the significance of the lamp in Buddhism as Buddha once said “Be a lamp for yourself.” Dr Reddy also briefed Prakash Ambedkar on the features of the Buddhavanam project and the sculptures embellished on mahastupa and jatakavanam. Laxmaiah shared his views on the new project ‘The journey of 2500 years of Buddhism’ with Prakash Ambedkar and his family members - Anjani Prakash Ambedkar and Aman.

