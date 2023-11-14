Enchanting ragas at Swar Deepawali concert in Hyderabad

Vennapusala Ramya By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the festive season grips the city, one standout event that captured the hearts of art and music enthusiasts was the Swar Deepawali concert, a collaborative effort by Tatvaa Arts and the Keshav Memorial Group of Institutions. Diwali Pahat or Swar Deepawali unfolded at the Botanical Gardens in a true Maharashtrian style of celebration.

Against the backdrop of lush and serene surroundings, Vidusha Manjusha Patil, a renowned artist in the world of classical music, graced the stage, captivating connoisseurs with her soul-stirring performance. The audience was transported to a realm of elite classical music as she presented Raga Vibhas Bada Khayal and Bandish. Her voice resonated through the gardens, filling the morning air with melodic magic.

A unique touch was brought to the program as Charudatt Aphale delved into the world of Bhakti Geet and Abhang, explaining their unique characteristics. His insightful commentary added vibrant colours to the musical atmosphere, making the morning even more engaging and enlightening.

The musical journey continued with renditions of popular songs like “Avaghe Roared Pandharpur” and “Mere Ghar Aavoji.” Responding to audience requests, Vidusha Manjusha Patil performed “Bhagyada Lakshmi Barammane,” earning heartfelt applause and showcasing the audience’s appreciation for the exceptional performance.

The concert concluded with renditions like “Shriranga Kamalakanta,” “Johar Maibaap Johar Ye Sant Chokhobake Abhang,” and more. The ascending melodies and the beautiful morning ambiance left an indelible mark on the hearts of those in attendance.

The excellence of the artists was further enhanced by the dedicated accompaniment of musicians. Prashant Pandav on the tabla, Abhinay Ravande on the harmonium, Dnyaneshwar Dudhane on the pakhwaj, Apoorva Dravid on siderhythm, and Tanishk Arora on swarsaath provided the perfect musical backdrop.

Their contributions were the cherry on top, enhancing the overall experience and making it a musical delight.“I am very pleased and happy to perform on this stage. I did not plan the songs that I’ve sung, but I had designed the pattern right from light classical to bhajan,” says Vidusha Manjusha Patil.

