Baby shower held to beat infertility taboo

She suggested that it is time to come out of fears and take the help of fertility specialists.

Published: 15th November 2023 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2023 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

July 24 is observed as World IVF day following the first IVF baby’s birth in the world.

Image used for representation. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To eliminate the taboo associated with infertility, Oasis Fertility in Tolichowki organised a baby shower to celebrate mothers-to-be who have successfully conceived through In vitro fertilisation (IVF).Speaking on the occasion, Dr V Keerthana, Fertility Specialist, Oasis Fertility, said that more than 28 million couples have infertility issues in India but hardly 3% seek fertility assistance. She suggested that it is time to come out of fears and take the help of fertility specialists.

She added that PGT (Preimplantation Genetic Testing) is an advanced technology through which the risk of miscarriage in IVF is reduced. “We perform SET (Single embryo transfer) in which only a single embryo is transferred into the woman’s uterus thereby reducing multiple pregnancies. The most vital thing is to consult a fertility specialist if a couple is unable to conceive even after a year,” said Dr V Keerthana.

