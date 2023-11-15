Baby shower held to beat infertility taboo

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To eliminate the taboo associated with infertility, Oasis Fertility in Tolichowki organised a baby shower to celebrate mothers-to-be who have successfully conceived through In vitro fertilisation (IVF).Speaking on the occasion, Dr V Keerthana, Fertility Specialist, Oasis Fertility, said that more than 28 million couples have infertility issues in India but hardly 3% seek fertility assistance. She suggested that it is time to come out of fears and take the help of fertility specialists.

She added that PGT (Preimplantation Genetic Testing) is an advanced technology through which the risk of miscarriage in IVF is reduced. “We perform SET (Single embryo transfer) in which only a single embryo is transferred into the woman’s uterus thereby reducing multiple pregnancies. The most vital thing is to consult a fertility specialist if a couple is unable to conceive even after a year,” said Dr V Keerthana.

