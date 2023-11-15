Diabetes in Disguise

Shrimansi Kaushik By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: World Diabetes Day, observed annually on November 14, aims to raise awareness about diabetes, promote prevention and management strategies, and advocate for improved healthcare access for those affected by the condition. This year, we ask doctors whether unexplained or unintentional weight loss could be a symptom of diabetes.

Responding to this question, Dr Nithin Reddy P, Consultant General Physician & Diabetologist, Renova Hospitals, Kompally, said, “Unintentional weight loss is a common symptom of diabetes. If blood sugars are very high, patients with diabetes tend to urinate a lot, and this results in dehydration as a possible cause of weight loss. Also, muscle breakdown can occur if sugars are too high, causing unhealthy weight loss. If you have unintentionally lost more than five percent of your normal body weight, or more than five kilograms in three to six months or less, you should consult your physician. They will be able to determine the exact cause of the weight loss and the best way to treat the problem.”

However, it’s important to note that weight loss is not a universal symptom for all individuals with diabetes, and many people with diabetes may not experience significant weight loss. “In addition to diabetes, other concerning causes of unexpected weight loss should be explored such as thyroid disease and cancers. A supervised attempt to lose weight in people who can exercise without risk is usually of benefit. Any unexplained weight loss, in patients with or without known diabetes may be a sign of high blood sugars or another serious illness. It is necessary to see a physician and undergo a complete evaluation in these cases,” Dr Reddy said.

Adding to this, Dr Srinivas Kandula, Consultant Endocrinologist, CARE Hospitals, Nampally said, “This mostly happens in patients who are diagnosed with diabetes for the first time. What happens in uncontrolled diabetes is that there is a change or a disturbance in the balance of insulin and other insulin counterregulatory hormones like glucagon, because of which there is an increased breakdown of fat and protein in the body. This could lead to a weight loss. So when a patient has uncontrolled diabetes, be it for the first time or if the patient is already on medication, there could be significant weight loss owing to breakdown of fat and protein in the body, or increased insulin counterregulatory hormones.”

At this point, he said, insulin is the drug of choice. “Giving insulin at this point will help in the timely control of blood glucose levels and also improve body weight in a significant manner,” he said. He further added that there are certain medications through which weight loss is induced in diabetic patients. “Newer anti-diabetic medications like SGLT2 Inhibitors and GLP 1 agonists promote weight loss in diabetes patients. These drugs could also contribute to weight loss if the patient is already taking this medication,” he concluded.



