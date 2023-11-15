Infusing Global Elegance into Homes

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Enhancing our living spaces to exude elegance and opulence is a shared aspiration. Maison Sia has recently unveiled its newest outlet at Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, bringing its signature sophisticated décor to the city. Vratika Aggarwal, the founder and CEO, shares her journey and triumphs in an exclusive conversation with CE.

Reflecting on her path, Vratika remarks, “My background as a fashion designer spans 14 years. In 2017, during the creation of my second home, I encountered a scarcity of luxury home adornments. That scarcity led me on a global quest, sourcing the finest pieces for my abode. However, during the redesigning phase, the absence of readily available options left me disheartened.

Vratika Aggarwal

Shipping agents or personal travels became cumbersome solutions. Recognising this unmet demand, especially in a country with considerable economic prowess like India, I felt compelled to bridge the gap. Maison Sia was born from the idea of curating the pinnacle of global excellence in home décor, offering curated masterpieces and top-tier selections from renowned brands worldwide.”

Elaborating on Maison Sia’s ethos, Vratika explains, “Our approach is distinctive. We meticulously curate exceptional pieces, ensuring that each item tells a story. Unlike randomly picking items off shelves, we present a carefully selected array that resonates with discerning luxury enthusiasts like myself. Maison Sia is my passion; although I also oversee a construction company in Dehradun, this venture truly fuels my spirit. Travelling globally, handpicking treasures from the coast of Amalfi to California, allows me to cater to individuals who appreciate and seek luxury.”

Speaking about the Hyderabad store, Vratika highlights, “Among our exclusive collection, a standout is the limited edition Mickey Mouse piece by Marcel Wanders, personally hand-painted — a true embodiment of the uniqueness we aim to bring into homes. We infuse whimsical elements into our collections, believing that homes should exude stories and character rather than mere pieces. Our store in Hyderabad is designed to evoke a European vibe, transcending the conventional retail experience. It’s not just about selling products; it’s about delivering an immersive experience, offering knowledge and insight. The architectural design, inspired by Rome, showcases figurative pieces and Roman arches, creating an ambience akin to a museum — a distinctively European touch.”

Regarding her choice of Hyderabad as a location, Vratika remarks, “Following our successful launch in Mumbai, I sensed a profound appreciation for luxury in Hyderabad. The city resonates with refined taste and a penchant for the finer things in life. The thriving culture and the discerning audience here made it an obvious choice for Maison Sia. From high-end automobile enthusiasts to connoisseurs of luxury, Hyderabad’s reputation precedes itself. Establishing a luxury home décor space here seemed both logical and exciting.”

When asked about her inspirations, Vratika acknowledges, “I draw inspiration from a multitude of sources, constantly seeking creativity in various forms. Marcel Wanders’ work, in particular, resonates deeply with me. His art isn’t just visually stimulating; it’s an emotional expression, which is what art should truly embody.”

In a message aimed at inspiring others, Vratika asserts, “India’s potential knows no bounds. Our economic growth and global presence substantiate this. It’s time for us to embrace this limitless potential and strive to create and deliver the absolute best for our nation and its people. India deserves nothing less than to lead the world. Let’s continue to push boundaries and relentlessly pursue excellence.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

