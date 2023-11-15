Home Cities Hyderabad

Nampally inferno: JNTUH experts probe structural stability of damaged building

The JNTU experts are conducting tests, including rebound hammer and ultrasonic pulse velocity tests, and will soon be submitting its report to the civic body.

The Telangana Police Clues team conduct investigation at the fire mishap spot at Bazarghat in Nampally in Hyderabad. | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A team of experts from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) has been assessing the structural stability of the multi-storied building that caught fire in Bazarghat at Nampally on Monday. Nine memebers of the same family lost their lives, and several others sustained injuries in the fire incident.

Following the extent of damage caused, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has engaged the expertise of JNTUH to conduct structural stability tests. The JNTU experts are conducting tests, including rebound hammer and ultrasonic pulse velocity tests, and will soon be submitting its report to the civic body.

GHMC officials highlighted the necessity for proper retrofitting to regain the stability of the building. Retrofitting of the reinforced concrete structure is necessary to restore the strength of deteriorated structural concrete elements and prevent further structural distress. Additionally, the electrical wiring and other systems will also have to be replaced, said GHMC officials.

Local residents complained of asphyxiation and eye irritation during and after the incident. Many were seen covering their faces with masks due to the presence of chemicals in the air caused by smoke. Some residents temporarily relocated due to burning sensation in the eyes and complaints of headaches caused by the effects of the fire.In a span of just one week, Hyderabad witnessed around 16 fire accidents, raising concerns over fire safety.

