Understanding the surge of prostate cancer

Vennapusala Ramya By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Prostate cancer ranks among the top ten prevalent cancers nationwide and stands as the second most frequently diagnosed cancer in men. Dr Palanki Satya Dattatreya, Director & Chief of Medical Oncology Services at Renova Soumya Cancer Centre, offers insights into this concerning trend.

The incidence rates of prostate cancer in India are noticeably rising, with a shift in demographics showing an alarming increase among younger men aged 35-44 and 55-64, particularly in metropolitan areas, deviating from its traditional association with men aged 65 and above.

The prostate, akin to a walnut-sized sentinel below the bladder, plays a crucial role in the male reproductive system and urinary function by producing and storing seminal fluid. However, as men age, this gland can become problematic, leading to prostate cancer when abnormal cells take hold.

Age is a significant risk factor, with about 99% of cases occurring in individuals over 50. Additionally, familial connections and race can elevate risks, with a doubled likelihood for those with a first-degree relative with the condition.

Prostate cancer in its early stages often remains asymptomatic, but as the prostate enlarges, urinary symptoms like altered urination patterns can arise due to pressure on the urethra. While most prostate cancers progress slowly, some can grow rapidly, posing risks of spreading to other body parts, particularly the bones and lymph nodes.

Detection typically happens during routine check-ups when doctors note symptoms like frequent or difficult urination, altered urine flow, pain during urination or ejaculation, blood in urine or semen, and persistent pain in the lower back, hips, or thighs. Timely communication of these symptoms to healthcare professionals is crucial for accurate diagnosis.

Early detection significantly enhances treatment prospects. Methods like the Digital Rectal Exam (DRE) and the Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) blood test are crucial for early detection, especially for those with a family history, advised to start regular screenings from age 45.

Once diagnosed, localized prostate cancer may undergo treatments like surgical removal, radiation therapy, or active surveillance, where treatment begins if cancer progresses or symptoms arise. Reducing prostate cancer risk involves proactive steps. Dr Palanki Satya Dattatreya recommends embracing a healthy lifestyle, quitting smoking, maintaining a balanced diet, and regular exercise, as these have shown promise in reducing prostate cancer risk and aiding in better quality of life for those with the condition.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: Prostate cancer ranks among the top ten prevalent cancers nationwide and stands as the second most frequently diagnosed cancer in men. Dr Palanki Satya Dattatreya, Director & Chief of Medical Oncology Services at Renova Soumya Cancer Centre, offers insights into this concerning trend. The incidence rates of prostate cancer in India are noticeably rising, with a shift in demographics showing an alarming increase among younger men aged 35-44 and 55-64, particularly in metropolitan areas, deviating from its traditional association with men aged 65 and above. The prostate, akin to a walnut-sized sentinel below the bladder, plays a crucial role in the male reproductive system and urinary function by producing and storing seminal fluid. However, as men age, this gland can become problematic, leading to prostate cancer when abnormal cells take hold.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Age is a significant risk factor, with about 99% of cases occurring in individuals over 50. Additionally, familial connections and race can elevate risks, with a doubled likelihood for those with a first-degree relative with the condition. Prostate cancer in its early stages often remains asymptomatic, but as the prostate enlarges, urinary symptoms like altered urination patterns can arise due to pressure on the urethra. While most prostate cancers progress slowly, some can grow rapidly, posing risks of spreading to other body parts, particularly the bones and lymph nodes. Detection typically happens during routine check-ups when doctors note symptoms like frequent or difficult urination, altered urine flow, pain during urination or ejaculation, blood in urine or semen, and persistent pain in the lower back, hips, or thighs. Timely communication of these symptoms to healthcare professionals is crucial for accurate diagnosis. Early detection significantly enhances treatment prospects. Methods like the Digital Rectal Exam (DRE) and the Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) blood test are crucial for early detection, especially for those with a family history, advised to start regular screenings from age 45. Once diagnosed, localized prostate cancer may undergo treatments like surgical removal, radiation therapy, or active surveillance, where treatment begins if cancer progresses or symptoms arise. Reducing prostate cancer risk involves proactive steps. Dr Palanki Satya Dattatreya recommends embracing a healthy lifestyle, quitting smoking, maintaining a balanced diet, and regular exercise, as these have shown promise in reducing prostate cancer risk and aiding in better quality of life for those with the condition. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp