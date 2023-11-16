Culture imprints: The Emperor’s tale

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: We begin with a significant painting that tells an interesting tale about Asaf Jah I. We have picked this painting from The Nizam’s Museum, also known by the name of Purani Haveli or the Silver Jubilee Museum. It was established on the wish of the seventh Nizam of Hyderabad. In 1937, elaborate Silver Jubilee celebrations were organised to commemorate the completion of 25 years of his rule. For this celebration, the Jubilee Pavilion Hall was specifically constructed in the Public Gardens.

The hall featured a platform at one end where the Nizam sat beneath an ornate pavilion. Numerous gifts, including mementoes, models, decorative artefacts, building models, swords, paintings, and formal declarations, were presented to the Nizam during these festivities. Over time, additional items gifted to him were incorporated into the collection. The museum is housed in one of the wings of Purani Haveli, which also showcases a 176-foot-long walk-in wardrobe that once encased the most beautiful attires owned by the sixth Nizam.

Coming back to the painting: we take you back to the 18th century, where Mir Qamaruddin Khan, a subedar of the Mughal emperor Muhammad Shah, was conferred with the title of Asaf Jah. His legacy is preserved in this tale that the painting at the museum depicts.

Sibghat Khan from The Deccan Archives recounts the tale: “After Nadir Shah had conquered Delhi and stationed his troops within the walled city, there was a rumour that Nadir Shah was killed in the royal palace. The locals, upon hearing this rumour, decided to attack the ‘headless’ invading army within their fortified city. Some sources say that 900 soldiers of Nadir Shah were killed before people realised that Nadir Shah was well and alive.

Furious, Nadir Shah ordered a massacre of the population of Delhi drawing out his sword and took a seat in the Sunehri Masjid in Chandni Chowk. The defeated Mughal emperor Muhammad Shah could not pursue Nadir Shah to stop the massacre, neither could any of his ministers. After hours of continuous slaughter of every man, woman and child in sight, it was Asaf Jah I who courageously came forward to Nadir Shah, pleading with him to put an end to the massacre.

According to legend, Asaf Jah I changed Nadir Shah’s mind by saying the following couplet: ‘You have taken the lives of thousands of people of the city if you still wish to continue the bloodshed, then bring those dead back to life and then kill them again, for there are none left to be killed.’ The painting displayed at the museum shows Nadir Shah seated on a throne in the Sunehri Masjid guarded by his soldiers, while a withered Asaf Jah bowing down to Nadir Shah’s supremacy, requesting him to end the slaughter.”

In this weekly section, we look at various elements drawn from the history and heritage of Hyderabad, the city’s interconnections with other places, historical events, art and artefacts that hold imprints of the past

(Compiled by Shrimansi Kaushik)

