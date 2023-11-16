Distribution of voter information slips begins in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The distribution of voter information slips (VIS) directly to voters commenced on Wednesday in the Hyderabad district. This comprehensive initiative involves door-to-door distribution of slips detailing centre information such as the voter’s name, polling number, and voting details.

With 15 Assembly constituencies 4,119 polling stations and over 45 lakh voters in the Hyderabad district, the VIS is distributed by Booth booth-level officers (BLOs) under the guidance of the District Election Officer and Returning Officers.

The accompanying Voter Guide booklet provides essential information on the voting process, eligibility criteria for registration, postal ballot facilities, election nominations and candidate details. It also guides voters in verifying polling stations online through the voters.cci.gov.in website or the voter helpline app.

Additionally, the booklet includes step-by-step instructions for voting, complaint applications for election rule violations, and website details for checking voter list inclusion and polling station verification.

Republican Party of India extends support to Congress

The Republican Party of India (RPI), which was founded by Dr BR Ambedkar, has extended unconditional support to the Congress in the upcoming elections.

The RPI and Congress leaders held a joint press conference at Gandhi Bhavan on Wednesday. TPCC working president B Mahesh Kumar Goud said that the people have decided to vote for the Congress as they are vexed with the BRS government.

He said that Eshwaribai led the party in the State, and the party also believes that the true sense of “Bangaru Telangana” is possible only with the Congress, while the RPI State president Mahesh Babu has echoed his statement.

It may be mentioned here that Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) also extended unconditional support to Congress. Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao and CWC member Ajoy Kumar were also present on the occasion.

