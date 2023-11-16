RO not mandated to verify correctness of information filled by candidate in affidavit: ECI

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As per the instructions of the Election Commission of India (ECI), during scrutiny of nominations, the Returning Officers (ROs) can only verify whether all the columns are filled in the affidavit and no column is left blank.

The RO is not mandated to verify the correctness of the information filled by the candidate in the affidavit. The whole process happens in the presence of a general observer appointed by the ECI. If any person finds that any of the content in the affidavit is not true then they can approach the concerned court by way of election petition.

Citizens can view the copies of affidavits filed by the contesting candidates (Form-26) in the ECI website or by downloading the KYC App. They are free to furnish any information contradicting the statements in the nomination form or the affidavits by filing a counter affidavit in the form of sworn affidavit. Copies of such papers will also be displayed on the notice board and on the website.

The ROs of 15 Assembly constituencies of Hyderabad district have received the nominations from contesting candidates. The copies of nomination papers along with affidavits have been displayed on the notice board of the RO.

