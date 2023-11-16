Home Cities Hyderabad

RO not mandated to verify correctness of information filled by candidate in affidavit: ECI

They are free to furnish any information contradicting the statements in the nomination form or the affidavits by filing a counter affidavit in the form of sworn affidavit.

Published: 16th November 2023 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2023 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

ECI, Election Commission

A view of Election Commission of India office in New Delhi – PTI Photo (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As per the instructions of the Election Commission of India (ECI), during scrutiny of nominations, the Returning Officers (ROs) can only verify whether all the columns are filled in the affidavit and no column is left blank.

The RO is not mandated to verify the correctness of the information filled by the candidate in the affidavit. The whole process happens in the presence of a general observer appointed by the ECI. If any person finds that any of the content in the affidavit is not true then they can approach the concerned court by way of election petition.

Citizens can view the copies of affidavits filed by the contesting candidates (Form-26) in the ECI website or by downloading the KYC App. They are free to furnish any information contradicting the statements in the nomination form or the affidavits by filing a counter affidavit in the form of sworn affidavit. Copies of such papers will also be displayed on the notice board and on the website.

The ROs of 15 Assembly constituencies of Hyderabad district have received the nominations from contesting candidates. The copies of nomination papers along with affidavits have been displayed on the notice board of the RO.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Election Commission of India Returning Officers nominations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp