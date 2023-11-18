Bleed blue: Check out people's excitement for upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup final on November 19

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: CE gets in touch with Hyderabadis who share their excitement, expectations and favourite moments as India and Australia square off in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final on Sunday, November 19, at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.

Ever since the Indian team secured its spot in the finals by triumphing through the semi-finals, the entire nation has been abuzz with anticipation, hoping for a victorious outcome in the World Cup. To keep the fervour alive and gauge the reactions of individuals regarding this monumental event, CE reached out to several prominent personalities and influencers from the city to capture their excitement and expectations surrounding the World Cup.

Sandesh Johnny, Comedian

I see this World Cup as India playing exactly as we’ve always envisioned they would someday — sooner or later. We often wondered, ‘When will this day come? When will we play like Australia?’ My first World Cup memory dates back to 2003, and I recall Australia playing in precisely this manner — winning every match, and dominating the game. That’s precisely what India is doing now, and I hope this marks the beginning of India’s own era of dominance. I yearn for India to win and for us to revel in an era of cricketing supremacy for the next decade.

I want to experience that feeling of being in Australia at least once in my lifetime. All those years when India used to lose to Australia, admiring their incredible team — I feel like we’re a strong team now, finally on the brink of fulfilling that dream of seeing us win. My favourite World Cup moment remains in 2011; the joy I witnessed then still resonates deeply within me. I’ve never seen such unbridled happiness on people’s faces since that day.

The frenzy and excitement just keep escalating every passing year. There’s a memorable incident from that time when I had an exam the next day. While pursuing my graduation, I completely forgot about it until the day arrived. Somehow, I passed the exam without knowing how. That particular World Cup holds a special place in my heart, and I earnestly hope that my next favourite World Cup will be the upcoming one.

Mohd Zubair Ali, Influencer

In the 2023 World Cup, the Indian cricket team showcased unparalleled dominance, blending formidable batting, bowling, and fielding prowess. Under the tactical leadership of Rohit Sharma and the composed guidance of Rahul Dravid, the team displayed relentless determination and strategic brilliance, overwhelming opponents with consistent, top-quality performances.

Batsmen delivered stunning centuries, bowlers unleashed precision, and fielders executed flawless plays. This unstoppable momentum secured India a well-deserved spot in the tournament’s final, cementing their status as cricketing giants. The team’s remarkable ability to handle pressure situations, adapt to the game’s dynamics, and execute well-defined plans sets high expectations. Fans eagerly anticipate a strong start from the openers, followed by solid partnerships and impactful innings from key batsmen.

The bowlers’ role in delivering crucial breakthroughs remains pivotal, with the ultimate goal of lifting the World Cup once more for India, this time on home soil. Mohammed Shami’s exceptional 5-wicket hauls throughout the tournament and his magical 7-wicket performance in the semis stand as a testament to the team’s prowess. Furthermore, the run machine Virat Kohli’s pursuit of equalling and breaking the world record for the highest centuries adds another layer of anticipation and excitement to this monumental event.

Bhavya Natasha, Influencer

India’s performance has been outstanding so far, winning consecutive matches and showcasing a level of play that indicates they could very well bring the cup home. Witnessing Virat Kohli achieve his 50th ODI century stands out as one of my favourite moments. Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling has been nothing short of extraordinary. With a lineup boasting numerous skilled players, my hope is for them to clinch the victory. Regardless, reaching the finals is an exceptional accomplishment in itself. Wishing the Indian team all the very best for the final showdown.

Anasuya Bharadwaj, Actress

I’m elated, surrounded by an atmosphere brimming with excitement. My home is buzzing with anticipation. My husband and kids were completely engrossed during the semifinals, especially my boys who adore Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill; their excitement was palpable.

A big congratulations to the Blue Team — I’m incredibly happy and proud of their achievement. Now, I feel a responsibility to keep up the encouragement and maintain a lively atmosphere at home for the final game. Despite my boys going through their term exams, they’re preparing in advance so they can catch the match. They’re putting in extra study hours just to ensure they don’t miss this

important game.

Manchu Lakshmi, Actress

There’s no fever quite like World Cup fever. It feels like we bleed blue, transcending boundaries of place, caste, and language to unite as one. The resounding unity of a billion people is a force unlike any other, echoing a patriotism that’s unparalleled. Being in Ahmedabad and witnessing the India-Pakistan match was truly remarkable — a vibe you could tangibly feel. As this Sunday approaches, the anticipation is nerve-wracking, but I am absolutely certain that we will claim the cup this year.

Having experienced the thrill in London too, attending India-Pakistan matches is something I cherish. The energy there was electrifying, with equal numbers of Indians and Pakistanis creating an atmosphere that was incredibly intense. The competition, both on and off the field, teaches invaluable life lessons that resonate deeply through the spirit of sportsmanship.

