Charismatic delights: Check out newly opened Vyaami Srena Cafe & Restaurant at Jubilee Hills 

Reshmi Chakravorty By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As Hyderabad continues to captivate food enthusiasts with its diverse flavours and cultural heritage, the Vyaami Srena Cafe & Restaurant at Jubilee Hills stands as a testament to the city’s culinary prowess, offering a unique and unforgettable dining experience that celebrates the confluence of traditions, flavours, and community. The 180-seater place is neatly divided into three sections ­– cafe, restaurant and outdoor lounge with a projector.

“We wanted to make a place that’s suitable for everyone. For coffee enthusiasts, we have got a special German-made coffee machine and the cafe portion on the ground floor is suitable for people who want to sit and enjoy their cup of coffee as they work.

The restaurant portion of the first floor has more of a fine dining family area and the outdoor lounge area is for youngsters to chill and enjoy the vibe as they tuck into their favourite food. That being said, the menu for the entire place is one, the dishes served won’t matter where you want to sit and enjoy.

I am very happy the way it has turned out and all the credit for the interiors goes to architect Chandrakant Kamaganti from CK’s Studio,” shares Venkat Nadimenti, the founder of the place with his wife Lavanya Nadimenti. As we made ourselves comfortable in the outdoor lounging area, we were served a Spicy Guava drink and Oven Roasted Chicken Salad. The dressing of the salad was delightful as it paired well with the spicy bits of chicken.

The guava drink added a fresh factor to our dining experience. Next, we had Pepper Chicken and Onion Rings along with a piping hot cup of cappuccino. Both the starters were crispy and full of flavours and the cappuccino was bursting with all things coffee.

This amazing experience was followed by our main course dish – the Chicken Pasta Cream Sauce. The pasta had the required bite to it and the sauce was brimming with deliciousness. Anyone who lives in and around Jubilee Hills makes a point to drop by Vyaami Srena Cafe & Restaurant, especially in the evenings to enjoy a lavish spread of food and beautiful surroundings.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: As Hyderabad continues to captivate food enthusiasts with its diverse flavours and cultural heritage, the Vyaami Srena Cafe & Restaurant at Jubilee Hills stands as a testament to the city’s culinary prowess, offering a unique and unforgettable dining experience that celebrates the confluence of traditions, flavours, and community. The 180-seater place is neatly divided into three sections ­– cafe, restaurant and outdoor lounge with a projector. “We wanted to make a place that’s suitable for everyone. For coffee enthusiasts, we have got a special German-made coffee machine and the cafe portion on the ground floor is suitable for people who want to sit and enjoy their cup of coffee as they work. The restaurant portion of the first floor has more of a fine dining family area and the outdoor lounge area is for youngsters to chill and enjoy the vibe as they tuck into their favourite food. That being said, the menu for the entire place is one, the dishes served won’t matter where you want to sit and enjoy.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); I am very happy the way it has turned out and all the credit for the interiors goes to architect Chandrakant Kamaganti from CK’s Studio,” shares Venkat Nadimenti, the founder of the place with his wife Lavanya Nadimenti. As we made ourselves comfortable in the outdoor lounging area, we were served a Spicy Guava drink and Oven Roasted Chicken Salad. The dressing of the salad was delightful as it paired well with the spicy bits of chicken. The guava drink added a fresh factor to our dining experience. Next, we had Pepper Chicken and Onion Rings along with a piping hot cup of cappuccino. Both the starters were crispy and full of flavours and the cappuccino was bursting with all things coffee. This amazing experience was followed by our main course dish – the Chicken Pasta Cream Sauce. The pasta had the required bite to it and the sauce was brimming with deliciousness. Anyone who lives in and around Jubilee Hills makes a point to drop by Vyaami Srena Cafe & Restaurant, especially in the evenings to enjoy a lavish spread of food and beautiful surroundings. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp