Fusion tales: Here's a look at Zythum, an Egyptian-themed brewery in Hyderabad

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Indulging in food and drinks has evolved into a lifestyle, where ambiance is a top priority. Zythum, an Egyptian-themed brewery in Hyderabad, has made a lasting impression. It’s not just about the ambiance; the food and drinks perfectly complement the setting, making it a must-visit destination. With fusion cuisine on the menu, this place offers a diverse array of options for its guests.

As we settled in to relish some enticing fusion dishes, we were greeted with exotic mocktails and drinks. The brewery boasts its own brewing room, crafting an array of in-house beers. From Pharaoh (Hefeweizen) to Zythos (Belgian Witbier) and Bastet (Apple Cider) to New England Conquest (NE-IPA), their brewing menu is expansive. Signature cocktails and classic mocktails cater to varying preferences.

Brewer Hemanth Phalphale guided us through the brewing process in their impressive brewing room, showcasing the meticulous artistry behind their eight beloved beers.

Among the mocktails, Even Steven stands out — a zesty blend of orange with perfectly balanced cream, a delightful beverage choice.

Shifting the focus to the culinary offerings, Chef Amit Chauhan, Head of Production, shared insights into their innovative approach. Fusion takes centre stage here, with a desi twist enhancing the flavours of select dishes. Live counters for grills and wood fire oven-made pizzas ensure authenticity.

From the uniquely flavoured Pesto Chicken to the rich, exotic chicken grills and kebabs, each dish tantalises the taste buds. The pizzas, infused with Italian spices and tandoori toppings, explode with flavours in every bite, thanks to the delicious blend of cheese and toppings.

Desserts offer an enticing finale. The Short Lasagna cake, topped with nuts and exuding a melt-in-your-mouth texture, is a standout. Meanwhile, the Pecan Nut Choco Brownie, a delectable mix of pecan nuts and chocolate, promises a flavoursome experience.

The ambiance itself is an integral part of the experience. The Egyptian-inspired decor sprawls across three floors, offering ample seating for friends and family. General Manager Sunny Rajpoot highlighted the expansive setup, accommodating around 250 guests. The evening charm is enhanced as the roof opens up, allowing guests to savour the ambiance even more. In summary, Zythum is a mesmerising destination, inviting anyone seeking an extraordinary dining experience to give it a try.

