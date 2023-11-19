Home Cities Hyderabad

Green tour of IIT-Hyderabad to raise awareness on ecosystem

 The tour was arranged in collaboration with Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment (GRIHA). 

Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad, IIT-H

Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (Wikimedia Commons)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A green tour of the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) campus was held on Saturday with the objective of raising awareness among the delegates regarding the operations of a sustainable building and concepts of energy conservation, renewable energy, water saving, and sustainable designs, among others. 

More than 50 participants, including architects, engineers, students, and other professionals, participated to experiment sustainable designs. 

The tour is also a prelude to the 15th GRIHA Summit in New Delhi on November 23 and 24.  The tour was arranged in collaboration with Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment (GRIHA). 

As  phase-2 construction of IIT’s campus is about to conclude, multiple blocks of the campus are aspiring for GRIHA’s Green Building Rating.  “IITH pledges to not only contribute to the green building discourse but also actively cultivate a sustainable society, positioning the institution as a beacon of environmental responsibility.” said Prof B S Murty, Director of IIT Hyderabad. 

Under the capacity building programme, ‘GRIHA Green Tour Series’ has been initiated wherein site visits of the GRIHA registered projects are being initiated, showcasing the sustainable strategies and giving the participants an on-site experience of green buildings.

