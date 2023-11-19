KITSW organises Academic Connect programme in Telangana

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: Kakatiya Institute of Technology & Science (KITSW) Warangal, organised the ISTD Academic Connect programme and panel discussion titled “India Inc. Rising - Opportunities and Challenges.” The event, specifically curated for MBA students and faculty across disciplines, was conducted at the Civil Seminar Hall within the KITS Warangal Campus.

The insightful session, organized by the Indian Society for Training and Development (ISTD) Hyderabad, aimed to enrich participants with insights into the evolving landscape of the Indian corporate sector. Hyderabad’s Innvendt OGNI Director-HR, C Madan Mohan, a proud alumnus of KITSW, emphasized the immense benefits this program brought to the educational field.

Principal Prof K Ashoka Reddy of the Department of MBA at KITSW highlighted the significance of this program bridging the academia-industry gap and shedding light on the emerging challenges and opportunities within the Indian business ecosystem.

Dr. K Srinivasa Rao, vice-chairman of ISTD Hyderabad and moderator of the panel discussion, along with panelists from diverse corporate backgrounds, graced the inauguration of the event. The esteemed panelists included representatives from Hetero Labs, Innvendt OGNI, Aparna Constructions, and Saras Analytics, sharing their valuable insights and experiences.

During the event, Dr K Srinivasa Rao underscored the importance of a user-friendly ecosystem, critical problem-solving skills, lateral thinking, and suitable management skills, urging participants to grasp knowledge.

Reflecting on the impact of this platform, C Madan Mohan emphasized its positive influence on students and faculty, advocating for a framework built upon clear thoughts, robust willpower, and an entrepreneurial spirit.

