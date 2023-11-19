Reorient research for sustainable agriculture growth: Expert at PJTSAU

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The four-day International Conference on Plant Health Management- 2023” held at Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) concluded on Saturday, with some recommendations made by the scientists who participated in the conference.

A four-day International Conference on “Plant Health Management - Innovation and Sustainability” being organized by Plant Protection Association of India from 15th to 18th, November 2023 was inaugurated at University Auditorium, PJTSAU, Rajendranagar, Hyderabad on 15.11.2023. pic.twitter.com/qWptyteo4u — PJTSAU, Rajendranagar, Hyderabad, Telangana, India (@PjtsauIndia) November 15, 2023

Agricultural scientists have recommended increasing funds for research which could be done as a public public-private partnership, and to organise capacity-building programs for scientists and scholars.

The scientists were also of the opinion that technologies needed to reach the right people at the right time for promotion and adoption, and that data management and data assessment were needed for developing models for managing pests and diseases.

Addressing the closing ceremony, Udam Singh Gowtham, deputy director general, of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) said that sustainable agriculture is the need of the hour and that scientists needed to reorient their research programs to align with that pressing need.

He also said that crop diversification needs to be encouraged among the farmers to increase their farm income.

Fellowships were given to 37 scientists, and awards were given to scientists and scholars for different oral and poster presentations made by them at the conference.

