Businessman killed in Hyderabad, wife suspects role of paramour

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident in Pet Basheerabad, a man was allegedly killed on Sunday by a woman with whom he was reported to have an affair. The victim was identified as Kailash Chowdary, 38, a resident of Bhagyalaxmi Colony.

In the police complaint, the wife of the victim, Susheela, suspected the role of Seetha Devi, the wife of her husband Kailash’s business partner Uraram.

Kailash allegedly had an affair with Seetha Devi for about two years. Uraram who discovered the affair decided to divorce his wife Seetha Devi. However, he decided against the move after his wife pleaded with him to give up the idea. Angry over Kailash not keeping the affair a secret, Seetha Devi decided to kill the former.

To put the plan into practice, she went to Kailash’s office in Bhagyalaxmi Colony with chili powder. As soon as she reached the office, she threw the chilli powder in Kailash’s eyes and attacked him with a knife. Kailash died on the spot. Police registered a case against Seetha Devi and launched a manhunt for her.

