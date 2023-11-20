Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad police freeze Rs 8 crore in bank account

Meanwhile, notices have been served on 10 individuals to further co-operate in the investigation in connection with the seizure of Rs 7.4 crore  in Moinabad on Saturday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Acting on the instructions of the Chief Electoral Officer, the Saifabad police have frozen an amount of Rs 8 crore in a bank account. On November 13, an account belonging to Vishaka Industries Pvt Ltd had allegedly transferred the amount through RTGS to Vigilance Security Services Pvt Ltd.

As the alleged transaction amount was huge, the police froze the money transferred from an HDFC Bank account to an IDBI Bank account. The Income Tax department and enforcement officials have been notified about the transaction.

Meanwhile, notices have been served on 10 individuals to further co-operate in the investigation in connection with the seizure of Rs 7.4 crore in Moinabad on Saturday. Moinabad police seized six vehicles carrying Rs 7.4 crore.  Notices were served to the drivers under Section 41 A of CrPC, directing them to come to the police station whenever required for the probe in the case.

