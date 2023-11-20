Over 25 fall sick after consuming food at hotel in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several people fell ill after consuming food at a hotel on Mir Alam Mandi Road in the Old City. A dead insect was also discovered in the meal served by the restaurant management and a video of the incident is making rounds on social media.

According to reports, the customers consumed food at the mandi (hotel) on Thursday night and while others took parcels home. Later, about 20 to 25 people including 12 belonging to one family complained of uneasiness, vomiting, diarrhoea and stomach pain. The victims, including children, have been undergoing treatment at various hospitals in the city since Friday. The customers complained to the Mir Chowk police, took up enquiries and alerted GHMC officials for necessary action.

‘’We have taken food samples and sent them to the state food laboratory in Nacharam and further action will be taken based on the reports. Meanwhile, the hotel was shut down and a notice was issued to the owner of the mandi. Concerned food safety officer of GHMC visited the spot, and found the kitchen was in an unhygienic condition,” GHMC officials said.

