Quick action is needed in sexual abuse cases of minors, say experts

Priya Rathnam By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It is important for victims of sexual abuse, particularly minors, to report the instance as soon as possible; and when they do, it is essential to monitor the behaviour of their relatives and friends circle, experts say. Recently, Rachakonda SHE Teams reported that a total of 126 offenders were detained by the teams in cases related to violence towards women, among which seven are criminal cases and the rest are petty cases.

Rachakonda Women Safety Wing DCP Usha Vishwanath told TNIE that victims should report the perpetrator immediately. “The first touch itself is wrong; the victim should neither wait for another turn nor suffer from within,” she said.

She noted that in some cases, the perpetrators are relatives of the victims. “If there is the presence of a sexual perpetrator in a house, the victim should let the mother know right after the first incident. Mostly, victims assume that they are in the wrong and do not usually come up. This is when the parents have to take the initiative. They have to pay attention to their child’s behaviour and movement with the people around them,” she observed.

“In one case, a doctor found the victim’s bruises when she had gone for a check-up after falling ill. The doctor then alerted the police,” the DCP recollected. “The victim stated that she was abused sexually by her uncle. He had abused her by threatening her with dire consequences,” she said. The SHE team took him into custody.

In another case, the victim’s cousin had threatened to release her morphed photographs on social media if she refused to marry him. The DCP said. “Both the accused are from the same family and the victims are minors. The POCSO Act came to the rescue of the victims and the accused was taken into custody.”

SHE Teams have been conducting several campaigns and awareness programs to highlight the importance of prompt disclosure of sexual abuse. In the span of 15 days in October, the teams have organized 53 awareness programs across the Commissionerate and interacted with 4,160 women, briefing them about their rights and other related laws.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: It is important for victims of sexual abuse, particularly minors, to report the instance as soon as possible; and when they do, it is essential to monitor the behaviour of their relatives and friends circle, experts say. Recently, Rachakonda SHE Teams reported that a total of 126 offenders were detained by the teams in cases related to violence towards women, among which seven are criminal cases and the rest are petty cases. Rachakonda Women Safety Wing DCP Usha Vishwanath told TNIE that victims should report the perpetrator immediately. “The first touch itself is wrong; the victim should neither wait for another turn nor suffer from within,” she said. She noted that in some cases, the perpetrators are relatives of the victims. “If there is the presence of a sexual perpetrator in a house, the victim should let the mother know right after the first incident. Mostly, victims assume that they are in the wrong and do not usually come up. This is when the parents have to take the initiative. They have to pay attention to their child’s behaviour and movement with the people around them,” she observed.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “In one case, a doctor found the victim’s bruises when she had gone for a check-up after falling ill. The doctor then alerted the police,” the DCP recollected. “The victim stated that she was abused sexually by her uncle. He had abused her by threatening her with dire consequences,” she said. The SHE team took him into custody. In another case, the victim’s cousin had threatened to release her morphed photographs on social media if she refused to marry him. The DCP said. “Both the accused are from the same family and the victims are minors. The POCSO Act came to the rescue of the victims and the accused was taken into custody.” SHE Teams have been conducting several campaigns and awareness programs to highlight the importance of prompt disclosure of sexual abuse. In the span of 15 days in October, the teams have organized 53 awareness programs across the Commissionerate and interacted with 4,160 women, briefing them about their rights and other related laws. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp