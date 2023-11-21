Call of the Himalayas

Vennapusala Ramya By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The allure of the Himalayas came alive in Hyderabad through a captivating photography exhibition hosted at the IconArt Gallery in collaboration with Indian Photo Fest 2023. Titled 'The Walk of Water' by Satyaprasad Yachendra, the showcase mesmerised attendees with breathtaking landscapes not just of the Himalayas but also beyond.

The exhibition engaged the audience with not only the majestic mountains but also focused on water features such as lakes, rivers, and valleys. Stating the purpose behind the exhibition, Satyaprasad Yachendra says, “People think Himalayas are the only mountains but I want to show something different – not just mountains, but rivers and lakes as well.”

The collection features photographs of lakes, rivers, mountains, sunsets, clouds, and more, captured from intriguing angles over years. Satyaprasad shared, “The displayed collection span from 2008 to 2023, with my favourite lakes in the Himalayas being Tso Moriri lake in Ladakh and Gurudongmar in Sikkim. Most of them were shot in these locations.”

Discussing his favourite collection, he highlighted, “Out of all the photographs, one of my favourites and the most challenging was a shot featuring mountains and clouds near Gurudongmar lake. We woke up at midnight, reached the location by 4.30 am in -15 degree temperature. Despite the challenges, my dream was to capture the morning in the first light, and we succeeded.”

Another noteworthy shot captured the reflection of sunset light on the water, taken at Tso Moriri lake on a magical evening. Satyaprasad recalled, “It lasted only for 15-20 minutes, but it was truly magical.”

Underlining his lifelong passion for photography, he expressed, “Since my childhood, I had a keen interest in landscape photography. Even at the age of 11 or 12, I would capture mountains and valleys during trips to Tirupati or nearby places. Though I was deeply involved in cricket, my passion for photography resurfaced when I visited Tibet, Manasarovar, and Mount Kailash. Since then, I have continuously pursued capturing these landscapes.”

Regarding his technical skills, he employs a Nikon D300 with an 18-200 lens. Satyaprasad revealed, “I did not undergo any professional training, but my father and uncle, who were also photographers, introduced me to photography. When I started doing Himalayas, I came across some of the senior photographers and I used to interact a lot with them.”

In conclusion, he stated, “Photography, to me, is a passion, and my passion for the Himalayas is never ending. If you look at my photographs, you’ll observe that I exclusively capture the beauty of the Himalayas. My journey in photography starts and ends with the Himalayas.”

