Conquering cancer made easy   

Senior Consultant and Director, Surgical Oncology and Robotic Surgery at Yashoda Hospitals, Hitech City, Dr Chinnababu Sunkavalli, released his book, Live for a Legacy – Perspective of a Cancer Surgeon at an event held recently. The book was unveiled by former Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu amidst a crowd of 200 comprising renowned faces from the medical fraternity.

In his opening remarks, Chinnababu Sunkavalli said, “We live to leave and what we leave behind will live on in the hearts of those whom we touch with our living. This is as much exciting as fearful. For India to have better cancer survival rates, we all need to collectively work, to prevent cancer and detect it early.”

Besides providing an insight into the evolution of cancer over a century, the book explains the science behind cancer in a conscious and easy-to-understand manner and oversees present and emerging treatment scenarios, taking away the fear of the disease in the process. Sunkavalli emphasises deploying the latest technology and expertise in the treatment of cancer while also making efforts to detect it at an early stage to reduce fatality.

The book has been written in the way it was narrated to Prof Arun Tiwari, who is a former missile scientist and an earnest pupil of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, the 11th President of India and the co-author of his autobiography Wings of Fire.

The former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, in his speech, recalled and acknowledged the contributions made by Dr Kalam to defence technology. Talking about cancer, he said, “Cancer is a disease whose very name evokes fear and anxiety among people but the latest technology and experience of the professionals has enhanced over time. With great knowledge and expertise, things are changing. There is a need for all stakeholders to come together and contribute to making healthcare affordable and accessible to all.”

He also emphasised the need to make equitable access to quality healthcare possible, through public-private partnership. He further added the significance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle which is in rhythm with the natural environment. He also laid emphasis on physical fitness, exercise and healthy eating practices.

The foreword of the book has been written by Bart S Fisher, an International Attorney and philanthropist. He is currently working with Dr Chinnababu Sunkavalli and the Grace Cancer Foundation to establish a bone marrow transplant registry in India as a resource to treat marrow failure diseases such as leukaemia and thalassemia. He writes, “Cancer which remains unconquered now is likely to turn in future into another chronic disease rather than a fatal one taking lives.”

“Dr Chinnababu has made developing HPV (Human Papillomavirus) vaccine affordably, a part of his legacy. I will be supporting it in due course,” Fisher added. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has set the goal of eliminating cervical cancer by 2030 and to vaccinate 90% of girls at 15 years of age against HPV. Around 190 countries are signatories to this declaration. A chapter of the book is also dedicated to the HPV Vaccine.

Sunkavalli is also working in emerging bio-pharmaceutical research and has helped establish mobile cancer diagnostics units in rural areas.

Dr Gullapalli N Rao, Founder-Chair of LV Prasad Eye Institute added that the book candidly presents the science of cancer to dispel fear and create awareness that it is just another disease that can be tackled and defeated.

The book is divided into four sections—Becoming, Science, Treatment and Containing Cancer. The 292-page book with 24 chapters has been published by Sakal Publications.

