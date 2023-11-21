Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Civil engineer murdered during house party at friend's residence

Jagadish was working with a private company in the city and used to stay in the company guest house.

Published: 21st November 2023

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A 24-year-old civil engineer from Guntur, Jagadish, was allegedly murdered in Hydershakote during a house party at his friend’s residence. The accused surrendered to the Narsingi police, said sources. 

Jagadish was working with a private company in the city and used to stay in the company guest house. Jagadish went to his friend Manoj Kumar’s house for a party on Saturday where he was killed. What transpired during the party, leading to Jagadish’s murder remains a mystery.

Meanwhile, Jagadish’s uncle who resides in the city rushed to Manoj’s house at Hyderashakote after he failed to get any response for his repeated phone calls from Jagadish and found his nephew dead. The flat was empty as there was no body when he reached there. A case was registered by the Narsingi police.

