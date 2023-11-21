Through a satirical lens:  A spellbinding play 'Gudilo Panchayati'

Vennapusala Ramya By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the captivating realm of Rangbhoomi spaces, a spellbinding play, Gudilo Panchayati, unfolded its narrative, leaving the audience entranced. Presented by KissaGo Productions and originally penned by the legendary PL Deshpande, this production challenges the core of humanity.

Director Jay Jha explains, “Gudilo Panchayati is a satirical take on societal institutions and their inherent absurdity.”

The play delves into a poignant question: What happens when God confronts humanity’s core principles? Through the ingenious Telugu adaptation by Chandrashekhar Singh and Shanmukh, the playwright, PL Deshpande, explores the vulnerabilities that individuals face for various reasons. The portrayal of the creator, embodied by the character Devudu, enacted by the talented Gaurish, captivated the audience throughout the performance.

Beyond the narrative, the play’s allure lies in its ability to dissect societal institutions through a satirical lens. Each character adds complexity to the storyline, preserving the essence of the original Marathi masterpiece in its seamless Telugu adaptation.

Under Jay Jha’s direction, the cast breathes life into their roles, infusing depth into the narrative. Adhitya as Panthulu, Bhanu Tej as Setu, Srikanth as doctor, Niklesh as Vakeel Bhanu, Pranav as master, Santhosh as tailor, Samhitha as Setani, Bhargava as Chacha, Rishitha as Gayaki, Sushanth as blind, Bablu as director, Guddu as music director, and Subramaniam as the hero collectively enrich the play’s vibrant tapestry.

Gudilo Panchayati serves as a mirror reflecting the absurdities of societal norms. It urges the audience to reflect on their responses to vulnerability. The success of the play stems from the collaborative efforts of the cast, writers, and the director.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: In the captivating realm of Rangbhoomi spaces, a spellbinding play, Gudilo Panchayati, unfolded its narrative, leaving the audience entranced. Presented by KissaGo Productions and originally penned by the legendary PL Deshpande, this production challenges the core of humanity. Director Jay Jha explains, “Gudilo Panchayati is a satirical take on societal institutions and their inherent absurdity.” The play delves into a poignant question: What happens when God confronts humanity’s core principles? Through the ingenious Telugu adaptation by Chandrashekhar Singh and Shanmukh, the playwright, PL Deshpande, explores the vulnerabilities that individuals face for various reasons. The portrayal of the creator, embodied by the character Devudu, enacted by the talented Gaurish, captivated the audience throughout the performance.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Beyond the narrative, the play’s allure lies in its ability to dissect societal institutions through a satirical lens. Each character adds complexity to the storyline, preserving the essence of the original Marathi masterpiece in its seamless Telugu adaptation. Under Jay Jha’s direction, the cast breathes life into their roles, infusing depth into the narrative. Adhitya as Panthulu, Bhanu Tej as Setu, Srikanth as doctor, Niklesh as Vakeel Bhanu, Pranav as master, Santhosh as tailor, Samhitha as Setani, Bhargava as Chacha, Rishitha as Gayaki, Sushanth as blind, Bablu as director, Guddu as music director, and Subramaniam as the hero collectively enrich the play’s vibrant tapestry. Gudilo Panchayati serves as a mirror reflecting the absurdities of societal norms. It urges the audience to reflect on their responses to vulnerability. The success of the play stems from the collaborative efforts of the cast, writers, and the director. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp