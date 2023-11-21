Two migrant workers die as roof of under-construction hall collapses in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two migrant workers died while five others sustained injuries of varying degrees after the roof of an under-construction convention hall allegedly collapsed at Kanakamadi village in Moinabad on Monday.

According to the police, the incident took place while construction work was going on. A total of 24 workers were present at the site during the accident. The deceased were identified as Sunil Kumar, 25, who hailed from Bihar, and Bablu, 34, who hailed from West Bengal. GHMC, DRF and police personnel retrieved the bodies crushed under the weighty remnants of the collapsed walls. The two bodies were sent to the Osmania General Hospital for autopsy. Moinabad police have registered a case against the owner of the convention hall under charges of negligence resulting in death and injury.

Probe on

Police are examining the circumstances leading up to the incident. According to labourers present at the site, the accident was a result of insufficient security measures and an overall neglectful environment.

Workers allege that despite repeated requests for proper safety precautions, the owner and management of the convention hall ignored their concerns and even mistreated them when their demands for basic safety measures were voiced.

ALSO READ | Two dead, 10 injured after wall of under-construction stadium collapses in Telangana

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: Two migrant workers died while five others sustained injuries of varying degrees after the roof of an under-construction convention hall allegedly collapsed at Kanakamadi village in Moinabad on Monday. According to the police, the incident took place while construction work was going on. A total of 24 workers were present at the site during the accident. The deceased were identified as Sunil Kumar, 25, who hailed from Bihar, and Bablu, 34, who hailed from West Bengal. GHMC, DRF and police personnel retrieved the bodies crushed under the weighty remnants of the collapsed walls. The two bodies were sent to the Osmania General Hospital for autopsy. Moinabad police have registered a case against the owner of the convention hall under charges of negligence resulting in death and injury. Probe ongoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Police are examining the circumstances leading up to the incident. According to labourers present at the site, the accident was a result of insufficient security measures and an overall neglectful environment. Workers allege that despite repeated requests for proper safety precautions, the owner and management of the convention hall ignored their concerns and even mistreated them when their demands for basic safety measures were voiced. ALSO READ | Two dead, 10 injured after wall of under-construction stadium collapses in Telangana Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp