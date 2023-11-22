Home Cities Hyderabad

TSCHE revises law counselling schedule, P-I on Nov 23

List of verified candidates will be displayed on November 24 and web options will be exercised between November 25 to 27.

Published: 22nd November 2023 12:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2023 12:12 PM   |  A+A-

TSCHE revises law counselling schedule, P-I on Nov 23

The council has extended the date for Phase-I counseling of Common Entrance Tests of degree and PG admissions (TS LAWCET  and TS PGLCET) to November 23.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Tuesday revised the schedule for admission into law courses offered by various universities in the state. The council has extended the date for Phase-I counseling of Common Entrance Tests of degree and PG admissions (TS LAWCET  and TS PGLCET) to November 23.

Candidates who did not register and upload the certificates till now are required to register and submit the scanned copies of relevant original certificates to enable them to exercise web  options and participate in the Phase-I of counseling. 

Those who have already registered and got the certificates successfully verified can directly exercise the web options as per the schedule. The notification was issued on November 11. Whereas, payment of registration fee online along with uploading scanned copies of certificates for verification started from November 14, extended to November 23 now. 

List of verified candidates will be displayed on November 24 and web options will be exercised between November 25 to 27. The college wise list of Provisionally selected candidates will be displayed on the website on November 30, the class work will commence from December 4.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TSCHE law courses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp