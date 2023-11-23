Home Cities Hyderabad

Epic Proportions, Miniature Scale

In the depiction, behind the royal elephant, two more elephants carry significant items—the first bears the royal insignia of Mahi and Maratib, while the second carries a large kettle drum.

Published: 23rd November 2023 11:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2023 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

Deccani School of miniature paintings are replete with depictions of the social lives of kings and nobles during the early modern era. (Photo | EPS)

By Shrimansi Kaushik
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In this weekly section, we look at various elements drawn from the history and heritage of Hyderabad, the city’s interconnections with other places, historical events, art and artefacts that hold imprints of the past 

This week, we have selected a renowned painting from the extensive collection of the Salar Jung Museum. The miniature painting, titled ‘Nizam on a Hunting Expedition - A Royal Procession of Nizam Ali Khan,’ is credited to Rai Venkatachalam, an artist in the court of Nizam Ali Khan (Asaf Jah II) who reigned from 1762 to 1803. Nawab Mir Nizam Ali Khan Siddique Bahadur Asaf Jah II served as the Nizam of Hyderabad State in southern India from 1762 to 1803. He was the fourth son of Asaf Jah I.

Created in 1797-8 AD, this intricately detailed watercolour painting with pigmentation measures approximately 194 x 126 centimetres. Originating from Hyderabad, the framed artwork in Deccani style portrays a royal procession of Nizam Ali Khan during a hunting expedition in the plains around Golconda Fort. The Nizam is accompanied by high-ranking nobles and staff on horseback. The procession is led by the Nishan (standard) on an elephant, followed by the French Infantry of Raymond’s Corps, as depicted in the picture.

In the depiction, behind the royal elephant, two more elephants carry significant items—the first bears the royal insignia of Mahi and Maratib, while the second carries a large kettle drum. In the background, Mah Laqa Bai, (also known as Chanda Bibi), the renowned courtesan, is seen riding in a palanquin (Miyana). Camels and elephants are utilised to transport both troops and camp equipment.

Despite being repositories of immense knowledge, the sections dedicated to miniature paintings and manuscripts within the museum often receive the least appreciation. 

Despite being repositories of immense knowledge, the sections dedicated to miniature paintings and manuscripts within the museum often receive the least appreciation. In particular, miniature paintings, especially those focused on the Deccan region, are presented with a vivid depiction of the social lives of kings and nobles during the early modern era.

“The origin of Deccani Painting styles has often been obscure, particularly before 1565. Painting started to appear regularly throughout the late 16th century. With the Asaf Jahi rule established in the early 18th century, some of the Golkonda painters established themselves in Hyderabad. Under Asaf Jah II, Nizam Ali Khan, Hyderabad became an active centre for a painting of which the artist Venkatachellam was a main painter,” said renowned art connoisseur and collector, Jagdish Mittal.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Deccani Paintings Painting Art

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp