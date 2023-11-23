Epic Proportions, Miniature Scale

Shrimansi Kaushik By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In this weekly section, we look at various elements drawn from the history and heritage of Hyderabad, the city’s interconnections with other places, historical events, art and artefacts that hold imprints of the past

This week, we have selected a renowned painting from the extensive collection of the Salar Jung Museum. The miniature painting, titled ‘Nizam on a Hunting Expedition - A Royal Procession of Nizam Ali Khan,’ is credited to Rai Venkatachalam, an artist in the court of Nizam Ali Khan (Asaf Jah II) who reigned from 1762 to 1803. Nawab Mir Nizam Ali Khan Siddique Bahadur Asaf Jah II served as the Nizam of Hyderabad State in southern India from 1762 to 1803. He was the fourth son of Asaf Jah I.

Created in 1797-8 AD, this intricately detailed watercolour painting with pigmentation measures approximately 194 x 126 centimetres. Originating from Hyderabad, the framed artwork in Deccani style portrays a royal procession of Nizam Ali Khan during a hunting expedition in the plains around Golconda Fort. The Nizam is accompanied by high-ranking nobles and staff on horseback. The procession is led by the Nishan (standard) on an elephant, followed by the French Infantry of Raymond’s Corps, as depicted in the picture.

In the depiction, behind the royal elephant, two more elephants carry significant items—the first bears the royal insignia of Mahi and Maratib, while the second carries a large kettle drum. In the background, Mah Laqa Bai, (also known as Chanda Bibi), the renowned courtesan, is seen riding in a palanquin (Miyana). Camels and elephants are utilised to transport both troops and camp equipment.

Despite being repositories of immense knowledge, the sections dedicated to miniature paintings and manuscripts within the museum often receive the least appreciation. In particular, miniature paintings, especially those focused on the Deccan region, are presented with a vivid depiction of the social lives of kings and nobles during the early modern era.

“The origin of Deccani Painting styles has often been obscure, particularly before 1565. Painting started to appear regularly throughout the late 16th century. With the Asaf Jahi rule established in the early 18th century, some of the Golkonda painters established themselves in Hyderabad. Under Asaf Jah II, Nizam Ali Khan, Hyderabad became an active centre for a painting of which the artist Venkatachellam was a main painter,” said renowned art connoisseur and collector, Jagdish Mittal.

