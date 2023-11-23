Happy times, happy children

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It was a unique experience for a bunch of differently-abled kids to spend time outside their schools doing some fun-filled activities. Keeping this in mind, Round Table India, an Indian arm of the international organisation, held an event named ‘Taare Zameen Par’. It was a carnival celebrated with kids who deserve to be given all the things that they have been missing out. Keeping this in mind, the members of Round Table India hosted a painting competition that entertained and helped the kids to socialise and expand their horizons.

The event kick-started with a painting competition for which 500 students from six to seven differently-abled schools took part. The innocence that is justified with their wholehearted smiles and a soul to keep themselves strong no matter what the situation is, the students really took up the painting competition as a key to showcase their talent. The painting theme being ‘Diwali’ and ‘Go Green’ the students gave their best on the drawing sheets and colouring materials. Later, a magic show mesmerised each kid in the hall. Soon after, they had lunch which was served the members of the team who organised the event.

After lunch, the event was graced by Chief Guest, Dasari Balaiah, Regional Passport Officer, who spoke to us at the event and informed: “It is a great thing, Round Table India are doing a great job with the children. It is great that they are having an annual programme and spending time and energy to just see the kids happy. I have seen the paintings and I feel happy for the whole team. I believe such activities expand our understanding of the mainstream.”

Ladies Circle India members: Nimisha Dugar, Deepa Sharma, Sanjana Agrawal, Roshni Adukia, Shripriya Agarwal; past members, Ritu Lamba, Nupur Mungalani, Sheetal Malvay and Round Table India members Ashish Kumar Sonthalia, Harshit Sheth, Vikrant Hanumantu, Maksood Ahmed, Chetan Dev Singh, Koushik Yakkala, Ankit Sethi, Neelash Prithani, Krishna Sudhir, Suneet Gandhi, Adarsh Kacham, Pankaj Adukia, Anuj Gupta, Prasanth Parekh, Aadit Agrawal, Swaroop Sharma, Raja Jain, Anvesh Manne and all the members of Hyderabad along with their past members Naveen Malvay, Kishore Kumar, Pranay Trivedi, Sumeet Munglani, Raghu Vyas, Jitender Singh Chugh who took the initiative to make this event possible today and from past 14 years now.

“We specifically choose these kids because we want to make them realise that they can also be a part of celebrations and activities. It makes us happy to just do this little deed for these kids,” said Ashish Kumar Sonthalia.

With all the thrill that was seen at the event, the kids also had some time to dance and enjoy themselves and soon after they received prizes for the competition and at the end each kid was given a goodie bag which made the day absolutely memorable.

