Musings from the mountains

Reshmi Chakravorty By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It all started last year towards the fag end of his family trek to Everest base camp. Having tasted the success of the Kala Pathar (18, 520 ft, Nepal), Gurumoorthy Gangadharan, an ex-Navy Commander and Associate Dean (Career Services & External Relations) at GITAM (deemed to be university), Visakhapatnam, decided to push his limits further, against the wishes of his better half. Through endless searches online, countless queries and thorough scrutiny of reviews, they identified Black Peak as their destination and Team Discovery as their partner for the expedition.

Talking more about his latest expedition, he says, “Our journey from Dehradun to Sankri was a typical picnic variety with a group of strangers coming together to share their journeys so far, green hilly environs forming the background for the old Hindi songs being played and occasional photography in the villages. The weather was teasing us with showers and regular doses of hot cuppa soothed the nerves. Our team leader Ganga Ram welcomed us with optimism. The initial days of the expedition were filled with fun and laughter, camaraderie and the expectations were running high. We got the first glimpses of snow in Ruinsara Tal and our trek to the base camp was slowed down by the snowfall.”

Elaborating on the challenges he faced during the expedition, the ex-Navy Commander shares, “In real life, the Black Peak was playing hide and seek amidst the snow accumulating outside our tents. The rolling stones (literally) added music to the snowfall and our rations were dwindling at a fast pace. We dusted up the tents every twenty minutes to prevent sagging and leaks. An advance party went ahead with road clearance through a narrow window and their stuttered progress through snow sent shivers through the spines of the rest in the base camp. Timely appeasement of the weather gods through a ritual by the team lead induced fresh hopes in our minds. With abled assistance from the Discovery Team, all of us made our way to Camp I successfully.”

The weather conditions deteriorated by the minute and the sinking of koflach boots deepened further, mentions Gurumoorthy. “While the majority of the team decided to return to the safety of the base camp, three musketeers decided to venture out with the professional guidance of the Discovery Team. The climb from Camp II to Camp III started off on a brisk note with sunshine all around. However, our hopes dwindled due to persistent snowfall. A ray of hope emerged late evening with the setting sun forming the background for the Black Peak. However, the snow melted and became soft in the night making our further expedition risky. We hoisted our National Flag at 2.30 am under the moonlit sky and our return journey commenced at 6 am. The return leg was more treacherous than the climb due to the softening of snow and the journey was tedious. The crew offloaded our packs at times to make us feel lighter. Their handholding and encouragement brought us back to the base camp amidst the thunderous applause by the rest of the team.”

Prepping for mountaineering is not easy. According to Gurumoorthy, prep activities fall under two categories: One to do with the external and the other on self. “The external things are peak to be climbed, altitude, weather, location, travel arrangements etc come under this category. This starts well in advance as early as one year. In fact, I decide the next trek on the last day of the previous trek, to climb a greater altitude. Then the search begins. Fellow trekkers, professional agencies, online searches and of course our sherpas and guides help us narrow down the list.

Discussions within the family lead to the final destination. The second, more important thing, is to do with the self, which is, physical fitness. Mental makeup, health conditions, endurance, stamina, keeping up and self-readiness. Once the peak is shortlisted, we do thorough research on ground conditions based on the window chosen. Winter treks are more complex and challenging due to extra clothing and unforgiving weather conditions. Those who carry their own gear backpack (instead of hiring porters or mules) need to put in the extra mile to prepare for the real challenges. I start my preps with brisk walking, running, cycling, cycling with backpacks and weights training to build muscles.”

Mentioning about what was his initial motivation for mountaineering and trekking, he says, “When I was a child, it was difficult to comprehend the concept of a ‘country.’ Our geography teacher in elementary school tasked us to visualise a landscape from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. The Himalayas and the Indian Ocean became the borders and Mount Everest became a reference point. I was under the impression that Mount Everest belonged to our country and I dreamt of seeing the peak. Having grown in the plains, I saw a mountain for the first time when I was a teenager, and fell in love instantly as I climbed the steps of St Thomas Mount. The view from the top was nothing but spectacular and the rush of adrenalin pushed me to explore peaks thereafter. Doddabetta Peak (2637 Mtrs) kindled the trekker in me further and there has been no looking back since then.”

Gurumoorthy considers trekking as his inner calling as he finds peace in his treks. “The preparatory activities keep me excited and energised as I peak in my fitness just prior the trek & this is cyclical in nature. The opportunities to see new places and meet new people during the treks keeps me charged. During the trek, the purity of nature enthralls the trekker and the long journeys through the forests, rivers and of course the snow makes one realise the insignificance of one’s own self/ ego. It rejuvenates the body and mind and enriches the experiences. Hence, I balance my work in such a way as to have a window to explore the unexplored,” he says, further adding, “I do have other interests too like cycling, rock-climbing, ice skiing, water sports, photography, carpentry and cooking. I have explored river rafting, paragliding & bungee jumping too.”

For people who wants to take up mountaineering, he suggests that one should be sure of the purpose behind it. “Mountains are unforgiving. Physical fitness is of paramount importance. Chisel it to perfection. Pay attention to details - kind of shoes, backpacks & sunglasses/sunscreens. They make a world of difference when we trek. Amazon does not deliver in those areas! Make it a habit as experiences become memories to cherish in each expedition,” he concludes.

With abled assistance from the Discovery Team, all of us made our way to Camp I successfully." The weather conditions deteriorated by the minute and the sinking of koflach boots deepened further, mentions Gurumoorthy. "While the majority of the team decided to return to the safety of the base camp, three musketeers decided to venture out with the professional guidance of the Discovery Team. The climb from Camp II to Camp III started off on a brisk note with sunshine all around. However, our hopes dwindled due to persistent snowfall. A ray of hope emerged late evening with the setting sun forming the background for the Black Peak. However, the snow melted and became soft in the night making our further expedition risky. We hoisted our National Flag at 2.30 am under the moonlit sky and our return journey commenced at 6 am. 