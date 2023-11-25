'Crafting Excellence': Xena Brewery and Kitchen transports guests into a futuristic paradise

Reshmi Chakravorty By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Situated at the heart of the city, Xena Brewery and Kitchen boasts an ambiance that seamlessly blends industrial chic with warm, inviting tones. As we stepped in, we were welcomed by an architectural marvel that transports guests into a futuristic beer paradise.

“Xena is a passion-driven craft brewery and is set to redefine the brewery experience by seamlessly blending cutting-edge design with craft beer excellence,” says the founder Kaushik Rachapudi. As visitors approach the brewery, they are immediately captivated by the radiant exterior. The dynamic lighting dances along the curves of the building, creating an immersive ambiance.

The brewery’s exterior boasts a sleek, avant-garde design, characterised by sweeping curves, striking lines and dynamic lighting. Step inside, and you’ll find an interior that seems plucked from the pages of a sci-fi novel. The guests are greeted by an interior that seamlessly marries modernity with nature. Lush greenery abounds, with living walls and hanging planters creating a natural oasis within the futuristic space. This harmonious blend of technology and nature sets the stage for a truly unique experience.

“The ‘Tree of Life’ bar is a masterpiece in its own right. It stands as a sleek, futuristic centerpiece, towering above guests and casting a mesmerising light that dances throughout the space. The bar’s design is inspired by organic forms, with intertwining branches and a canopy-like roof, creating an immersive experience reminiscent of being within a luminous forest. The ‘Tree of Life’ bar is not just a bar; it’s a symbol of our commitment to blending technology, design, and craftsmanship,” shares Kaushik, who has been into the F&B industry since 2017 along with being a Chartered Accountant by education. Interestingly, the 650 seater Xena is his fifth enterprise in the F&B space.

As we settled in on comfy couches, we were welcomed with a beer sampler set. From which our favourite were Razzmatazz (Raspberry mango cider), Neo Apple (Nannari cider) and Sonic Glitch (Jamun wheat). Next it was time for Okra strips to accompany our samplers. The okra was dehydrated and crisp, an unique healthy alternative to the otherwise usual french fries. Tandoori Artichokes, a unique version of artichokes finished in tandoor, had us stumped for the good. The progressive menu was just getting started, following the flavourful artichoke, we were served Corn Stuffed Tofu, steamed and wok-flipped tofu stuffed with corn.

From the non-veg starters section we had Dilli 6 Chicken Tikka, succulent chicken thighs marinated in the red masala made with handpicked chillies and Harissa Chicken, tender chicken pieces marinated in spicy North African harissa paste, served with a cooling cucumber and mint yogurt dip. Both the dishes were delicious and paired well with Not Your Mirchi ka Salan, their very own Mirchi ka Salan married with Tequila that you don’t need biryani for.

This was followed by Gulabi Spritz, a vodka drink that is perfect for every begum and Berry Pop, a fruity take on the whisky sour that is sure to make one pop. The drinks went well with Pretty Purple Chicken, purple soft dimsums skin filled with coriander-flavoured minced chicken and Malaysian Chicken Bao, crispy, spicy sauteed chicken, nestled in a soft and fluffy bao bun.

As we wrapped up our exciting dining experience with the dessert Hazelnut Symphony. This amazing, egg-free milk chocolate hazelnut mousse had toasted hazelnuts and was topped with creamy chocolate hazelnut ganache. For those who are looking for a place where conversations are embraced with love for exceptional beer and amazing food, make sure to visit Xena.



