Savouring tradition

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad, a city steeped in history and renowned for its culinary prowess, has added another gem to its gastronomic landscape. The recent inauguration of 10 Biryanis has set tongues wagging and taste buds tingling across the city. Situated in Jubilee Hills this restaurant has quickly become a go-to destination for biryani aficionados seeking an authentic and flavoursome experience. The place exudes an inviting aura with its traditional yet modern architectural blend. The ambience seamlessly complements the culinary journey it promises to offer.

What distinguishes 10 Biryanis from the plethora of eateries in Hyderabad is its unwavering commitment to the Nizami tradition. The menu, curated meticulously by seasoned chefs, boasts an array of biryanis that pay homage to age-old recipes passed down through generations with a twist. “The secret behind the restaurant’s culinary prowess lies not just in its recipes but in the ingredients meticulously sourced from local farmers and spice merchants. Every grain of basmati rice, every aromatic spice, ghee and each tender cut of meat is chosen with the utmost care, ensuring an unparalleled dining experience,” says the founder Srikanth Reddy. Srikanth is both into real estate and the F&B industry.

He had started 10 Biryanis as a cloud kitchen in 2022, before opening it for dine-in recently. The 75-seater space is just the beginning, he wants to take the brand to multiple cities and move into quality QSR (quick service restaurants) as well in the future.

As we ventured into the 4th floor of the Anshu Colors Building, we were transported to an elegant ambience with a touch of tradition. From the appetizers section, we had Murgh Malai Pakora, which had creamy marinated succulent chicken coated in a spicy batter and Chicken Curry Leaves Kebab. The kebabs had a beautiful aroma of curry leaves and were grilled to perfection. For the main course, we went for indulging Noor Jahani Biryani.

The biryani had an array of meats—chicken, mutton, fish and prawn. The aromatic zafrani rice along with the meat satisfied our taste buds. We washed it down with an Orange Blossom drink to make space for our dessert Qubani Truffle. The dessert had the luscious sweetness of apricots with rich chocolate truffle, offering a decadent and harmonious fusion of flavours and textures. Try this place if you are a fan of biryanis like most Hyderabadis.

