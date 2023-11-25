Unsung Valour: Kargil War vets share experience in armed forces

Vennapusala Ramya By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Kargil war victory, Lakshya Foundation organised an event titled “Kargil Vijay-Rajat Mahotsav” at Brahmakumari Shanti Sarovar Auditorium, Gachibowli. Two Kargil war heroes took centre stage — Brig Umesh Singh Bawa, VrC (Vir Chakra), SM (Sena Medal), and Col S Ashok (M in D) (Mention in Despatch) in this interactive session with the founder president of Lakshya Foundation, Anuradha Prabhudesai, aiming to inspire and bring awareness among approximately 3,700 students about armed forces.

Excerpts.

In what ways do you think this event is going to help students?

(Brig Umesh Singh Bawa, VrC, SM) I think they are doing it for a very noble cause. And it’s going to motivate young children towards nation-building and the armed forces in particular.

What was your initial reaction when they announced a war?

(Brig Umesh Singh Bawa, VrC, SM)

When I went to war, I was very eager to see a war in my life. Every soldier who puts on a uniform desires to see one war in his lifetime, at least. And when this opportunity came, I was very excited, actually. And at that time, my wife was staying in Gurgaon, separated from me. And I rang her up and told my wife, Indu, that we were going for operations. And I was excited, but, I could feel the unease and calm in her voice. And she was just quiet because she had been seeing on television so many artillery bombardments taking place. So she was, of course, not very happy about it. But she never showed it that way. As a soldier, you have two things in mind—when the nation requires you, you should be able to give your life and as a father, I need to be alive for my wife and for my children, for them to grow. So during that time, it’s a very difficult choice; both things are conflicting. But then, as a soldier, the nation always comes first.

What motivated you to join the armed forces? And how do you think this generation can now find their interest in armed forces?

(Brig Umesh Singh Bawa, VrC, SM)

What motivated me was the respect that you get when you wear a uniform. I was a youngster, about 10–11 years old, when my sister was married to an army doctor. So sometimes, during my summer vacation, I used to go and visit them. I saw my brother-in-law in uniform, he used to get a lot of salutes and a lot of respect. That is what motivated me — the uniform and the respect that you get. And for the youngsters, I would like to tell them that the army is not a profession to make money or earn money. It’s actually a passion.

Please share a specific moment or experience from the Kargil War?

(Brig Umesh Singh Bawa, VrC, SM)

We had an officer named Captain Anuj Nayyar. He got the Mahavir Chakra. He had just two years of service. And during the war, I remember, having made him a captain at wartime promotion, I made him a captain there. And I told him one thing: “Anuj, now, instead of two stars, you got three stars on your shoulder. So you have more responsibility towards the men, especially during the war”. And very few lucky ones get their promotions during wartime. So this guy, when he went for his operations, What happened was that the company commander, Major P. Janghu, got injured before the operation started because of a sprinter injury. Then I put some other company commander there, Major Ritesh Sharma. When the attack started, this guy also got injured, and the whole command of the company had to be given to this young captain, Anuj Nayyar.

That time, I was thinking about whether he would be able to take this company to his operations successfully, in my mind, he did more than what I expected. He killed nine enemy soldiers and captured three bunkers. And finally, he got shot in the head, when he was capturing the last bunker. Anuj was to get married after two months. He was already engaged to a girl, and he had come to my house before the war and had a meal with me. So I really felt bad for this youngster who lost his life when he has not even seen it at all.

In what ways did the war change your perspective on life and duty?

(Brig Umesh Singh Bawa, VrC, SM)

The Kargil War has absolutely changed my perspective on the war. What I told you initially was that I was very excited to see war. But after I lost 1 officer, 1 JCO, and 34 at the ranks, and I saw them in their body bags being sent to their villages. I feel guilty that I could not bring these 36 people back to their families. And I still feel that guilt that I have survived while these 36 people have not. So if you ask me now, would I like to see a war again? I think it will be big ‘no’.

(Col S Ashok (M in D))

It’s a passion for all the people who own olive green. You have been thinking of so many things. It’s nice to see the concepts in the paper, but it’s with all humility. I would like to say that God was kind enough to give us an opportunity to take part in a war.

What message do you have for the students who want to join the armed forces?

(Col S Ashok (M in D))

If you have the passion, give it a try. Give it with your whole heart. And I am sure you know that when you put everything in your heart and soul, there is no stopping. The three qualities are sincerity of purpose, which is always true in any facet of life, courage of conviction and perseverance. If these three things are there, I think they are not only for the army, but for any aspect of life in my personal perception.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Kargil war victory, Lakshya Foundation organised an event titled “Kargil Vijay-Rajat Mahotsav” at Brahmakumari Shanti Sarovar Auditorium, Gachibowli. Two Kargil war heroes took centre stage — Brig Umesh Singh Bawa, VrC (Vir Chakra), SM (Sena Medal), and Col S Ashok (M in D) (Mention in Despatch) in this interactive session with the founder president of Lakshya Foundation, Anuradha Prabhudesai, aiming to inspire and bring awareness among approximately 3,700 students about armed forces. Excerpts. In what ways do you think this event is going to help students? (Brig Umesh Singh Bawa, VrC, SM) I think they are doing it for a very noble cause. And it’s going to motivate young children towards nation-building and the armed forces in particular.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); What was your initial reaction when they announced a war? (Brig Umesh Singh Bawa, VrC, SM) When I went to war, I was very eager to see a war in my life. Every soldier who puts on a uniform desires to see one war in his lifetime, at least. And when this opportunity came, I was very excited, actually. And at that time, my wife was staying in Gurgaon, separated from me. And I rang her up and told my wife, Indu, that we were going for operations. And I was excited, but, I could feel the unease and calm in her voice. And she was just quiet because she had been seeing on television so many artillery bombardments taking place. So she was, of course, not very happy about it. But she never showed it that way. As a soldier, you have two things in mind—when the nation requires you, you should be able to give your life and as a father, I need to be alive for my wife and for my children, for them to grow. So during that time, it’s a very difficult choice; both things are conflicting. But then, as a soldier, the nation always comes first. What motivated you to join the armed forces? And how do you think this generation can now find their interest in armed forces? (Brig Umesh Singh Bawa, VrC, SM) What motivated me was the respect that you get when you wear a uniform. I was a youngster, about 10–11 years old, when my sister was married to an army doctor. So sometimes, during my summer vacation, I used to go and visit them. I saw my brother-in-law in uniform, he used to get a lot of salutes and a lot of respect. That is what motivated me — the uniform and the respect that you get. And for the youngsters, I would like to tell them that the army is not a profession to make money or earn money. It’s actually a passion. Please share a specific moment or experience from the Kargil War? (Brig Umesh Singh Bawa, VrC, SM) We had an officer named Captain Anuj Nayyar. He got the Mahavir Chakra. He had just two years of service. And during the war, I remember, having made him a captain at wartime promotion, I made him a captain there. And I told him one thing: “Anuj, now, instead of two stars, you got three stars on your shoulder. So you have more responsibility towards the men, especially during the war”. And very few lucky ones get their promotions during wartime. So this guy, when he went for his operations, What happened was that the company commander, Major P. Janghu, got injured before the operation started because of a sprinter injury. Then I put some other company commander there, Major Ritesh Sharma. When the attack started, this guy also got injured, and the whole command of the company had to be given to this young captain, Anuj Nayyar. That time, I was thinking about whether he would be able to take this company to his operations successfully, in my mind, he did more than what I expected. He killed nine enemy soldiers and captured three bunkers. And finally, he got shot in the head, when he was capturing the last bunker. Anuj was to get married after two months. He was already engaged to a girl, and he had come to my house before the war and had a meal with me. So I really felt bad for this youngster who lost his life when he has not even seen it at all. In what ways did the war change your perspective on life and duty? (Brig Umesh Singh Bawa, VrC, SM) The Kargil War has absolutely changed my perspective on the war. What I told you initially was that I was very excited to see war. But after I lost 1 officer, 1 JCO, and 34 at the ranks, and I saw them in their body bags being sent to their villages. I feel guilty that I could not bring these 36 people back to their families. And I still feel that guilt that I have survived while these 36 people have not. So if you ask me now, would I like to see a war again? I think it will be big ‘no’. (Col S Ashok (M in D)) It’s a passion for all the people who own olive green. You have been thinking of so many things. It’s nice to see the concepts in the paper, but it’s with all humility. I would like to say that God was kind enough to give us an opportunity to take part in a war. What message do you have for the students who want to join the armed forces? (Col S Ashok (M in D)) If you have the passion, give it a try. Give it with your whole heart. And I am sure you know that when you put everything in your heart and soul, there is no stopping. The three qualities are sincerity of purpose, which is always true in any facet of life, courage of conviction and perseverance. If these three things are there, I think they are not only for the army, but for any aspect of life in my personal perception. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp