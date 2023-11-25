Whipping Up Joy

Shreya Veronica and Vennapusala Ramya By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Christmas spirit has woven its magic in Hyderabad, igniting celebrations that have kicked off with vibrant cake-mixing sessions across the city. We’ve ventured into several venues, witnessing firsthand the festive fervour as hotels host delightful cake-mixing and grape-stomping events. These places have unveiled unique concepts, offering elaborate brunches and sophisticated hi-teas, leaving no stone unturned to elevate the festive cheer to new heights of elegance and celebration.

Novotel Hyderabad Airport orchestrated a grand affair, hosting an expansive brunch coupled with engaging cake-mixing and grape-stomping sessions. The event drew guests from overseas, adding to its international appeal. The live counters, strategically placed on the lawn for the cake mixing, stood as a captivating focal point. Embracing the themes of harvest and Christmas, the entire setup was a visual delight, harmonising the essence of the season.

The restaurant, dedicated to culinary delights, provided a separate space for food enthusiasts. Amidst participating in the delightful cake mixing and grape stomping activities, we had the pleasure of conversing with Sukhbir Singh, the General Manager at Novotel, Hyderabad Airport. He shared, “This is an ideal time to cherish moments with family and dear ones.

Celebrating the harvest season through such events marks the beginning of our Christmas festivities. We’ve amassed around 120 kgs of dry fruits—tutti frutti, dried cherries, dates, raisins, berries, and more — infused with spirits. Additionally, we’ve amassed 200 kgs of grapes for stomping. These ingredients will ferment and craft 500 kgs of delectable cakes for our guests during the festival, available both as a delightful gift and on our restaurant’s menu.”

On the other side, Oakwood Residence Kapil orchestrated a stunning cake mixing event that was nothing short of a visual masterpiece. As guests entered the dining area, an exquisite display of desserts and delectable bites welcomed them, curated with elegance by Reagan Fernandes, the Executive Chef, alongside his team. The arrangement, nestled amidst a Christmas tree, resembled a magical food wonderland.

The cake-mixing area featured an expansive table adorned with an array of dry fruits and nuts, complemented by spirits for the mixing process. The ceremony commenced with the sprinkling of spices like cumin and cardamom powders onto the nuts and dried fruits, followed by a generous shower of spirits. Every guest present joyfully joined in, blending the ingredients to perfection, fostering a sense of communal celebration.

Shakul Pant, the Hotel Manager, and Hoshang Garivala, the Country Manager of Acott India, graciously welcomed each guest, setting the tone for the festive gathering. Shakul Pant shared, “Initiating Christmas festivities in this manner is truly uplifting. Our aim is for this event to bring forth the essence of joy associated with the festival into the hearts of all who join us.”

Following the delightful cake mixing, attendees indulged in an elegant hi-tea affair adorned with an array of exquisite delicacies. The meticulously presented desserts not only caught the eye but also tantalized taste buds, drawing admiration for both their presentation and flavour profiles.

A lively atmosphere was established at ITC Kakatiya too during the recent cake-mixing event. While cake mixings are generally enjoyable, to promote inclusivity and infuse more joy, laughter, and vibrant colours into the celebration, the organisers collaborated with Ashray Akruti, an NGO with a commendable two-decade history of empowering differently-abled children and youth for real-world readiness, instilling confidence for a dignified life.

With a total of 150 kgs of dried fruits and various spirits such as rum, whiskey, champagne, red wines, and sparkling wine, and music the stage was set for an engaging experience. The event kicked off as the young chief guests arrived, adorned with adorable aprons and Christmas caps, bringing forth the festive spirit a month in advance. The children were delighted by the meticulously decorated ambiance alongside the pool. This event served as a platform for children with diverse abilities to actively engage and interact, breaking barriers and fostering understanding and support from the community.

Before the event commenced, we spoke with a few of the children. Gnaneshwari, a 5th-grade student, expressed her excitement, stating, “I’m very happy coming here. I like the setup or ambiance, and am excited for the cake mixing.”

“The cake mixing event is a global celebration, and we do celebrate it in India as well. This event is a celebration of happiness where participants soak dry fruits in alcohol for over a month or one year. I’m very happy, and we genuinely enjoy this festival,” concluded Chef Sikha.



