Home Cities Hyderabad

Commissioning of EVMs comes to an end in Hyderabad district

As per the final electoral rolls, the total electors in the Hyderabad district are 45,36,852. Of them, 23,22,623 are male, 22,13,902 are female, and 327 are third gender. 

Published: 28th November 2023 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2023 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

EVM voting

Image used for representational purpose. Electronic Voting Machines inside a polling station. (File photo| EPS)

By Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced that the process of commissioning of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) has been completed with regard to 15 Assembly Constituencies in Hyderabad District. The EVMs will be dispatched to the concerned polling stations on November 29, 2023. Polling will be held from 7 am to 5 pm on November 30, 2023. A total of 9,318 Ballot Units, 5,132 Control Units, and 5,737 Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPATs) will be used for the conduct of polls in Hyderabad District.

Home voting for senior citizens above 80 years of age, Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), and essential services personnel in Hyderabad has been completed. Of the 838 persons who applied under Form 12D, about 733 have cast their votes.

Over 20,000 staff have been deployed for the elections, including Presiding Officers (4,947), APOs (4,947), Polling Officers (9,894), and Micro Observers (810).

The DEO has said that webcasting will be done in all 4,119 polling stations at 1,677 locations in Hyderabad District. For centralized monitoring of the proceedings at all the polling stations, live webcasting has been arranged with a link for screens at the offices of the respective Returning Officers, District Election Officer, and Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad.

As per the final electoral rolls, the total electors in the Hyderabad district are 45,36,852. Of them, 23,22,623 are male, 22,13,902 are female, and 327 are third gender. 

The number of voters in the 18-19 age group is 77,522, the 20-29 years is 7,24,364, the 30-59 years is 30,68,513, and the 60-plus years is 6,66,453.

The DEO has conducted a meeting with representatives from Resident Welfare Associations and NGOs working with marginalized communities, including youth, women, PwDs, sex workers, senior citizens, and third genders. 

The Commissioner has created awareness about the uses of the voter helpline, ECI website, Toll-Free No. 1950, c-VIGIL App, Saksham App, Accessible Components, and facilities provided to PwDs and senior citizens on polling day. 

The Commissioner has also answered the queries of the attendees and distributed Voter Guide booklets (Hard and soft copy formats) and asked them to disseminate the same information in their WhatsApp groups and among voters for wide publicity before the poll day to increase voter turnout in Hyderabad District.

Videos of district sports persons, film icons, and local influencers are being circulated on social media platforms and displayed on screens at the MGBS Bus Stand and Secunderabad Railway Station on the theme “Voter Fore Sure” with date of poll messages. These videos feature Malavath Purna (Indian Mountaineer), Pullala Gopichand (Badminton Player), Esha Singh (Air Pistol Shooter), Nikhat Zareen (Boxer), Nandini (Athlete), Nagpuri Ramesh (Athlete), Kriti Shetty (Actress), Amala Akkineni (Actress), Bhaskar (Actor), Jhansi (Actor and Anchor), Tanikella Bharani (Actor), and Suma Kanakala (Actor and Anchor).

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Election Commission of IndiaECIEVMElectronic Voting Machines

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp