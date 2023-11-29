De-mystifying pancreatic cancer

Vennapusala Ramya By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Pancreatic cancer is a rare cancer and it remains a challenge in the medical field. As November is observed as Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month, let’s understand pancreatic cancer and the latest advancements, with insights shared by Dr Nikhil S Ghadyalpatil, a Senior Consultant Medical Oncologist and hemato-oncologist at Yashoda Hospitals.

“Pancreatic cancer continues to remain one of the most challenging diseases to treat. Although curable in early stage in select patients, advanced stage pancreatic cancer patients continue to pose difficulties not only for patients but also for Oncologists as well as Science,” stated Dr Nikhil S Gadyalpatil.

Factors that may elevate the risk of pancreatic cancer include chronic inflammation of the pancreas (chronic pancreatitis), obesity, older age, and a family history of the disease due to certain associated genes. Habits like smoking and excessive alcohol consumption are additional factors that contribute to an increased likelihood of developing pancreatic cancer.

Identifying symptoms is crucial in this process, and Dr Nikhil highlights common signs that include nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, weight loss, vague yet sometimes severe abdominal pain, and back pain in some cases. Jaundice, characterised by yellow discolouration of the eyes and urine, along with intense itching, can also be indicative of pancreatic cancer.

Coming to the treatments, recent advancements in pancreatic cancer management have improved outcomes for patients to a certain extent. Early-stage pancreatic cancer finds its remedy in surgery, where the complete removal of the primary tumour often leads to a curative outcome. Newer surgical techniques including robotic surgeries and advances in anaesthesia, considering prolonged surgeries have significantly improved the surgical outcomes of the patients, keeping complications at bay in most of the centres across the world.

The landscape of radiation therapy has evolved with the adoption of techniques like Image-guided radiation and Intensity-modulated radiation, now considered standard treatments for certain stages of pancreatic cancer. These refined techniques have a profound impact on the outcomes of pancreatic cancer patients. By limiting toxicity, these treatments, along with newer radiation delivery technologies like MR Linear accelerators and Proton Therapy, deliver treatments with absolute precision.

Chemotherapy has seen notable improvements, with reduced toxicities and improved survival rates in advanced cases. Beyond survival benefits, these therapies also improve patients’ quality of life significantly. Targeted therapies and Immunotherapies, novel treatment modalities, exhibit efficacy in specific patient subsets with identified genetic abnormalities or distinct protein expressions on cell surfaces. The landscape of science continues to evolve in this aspect.

In conclusion, the challenges of pancreatic cancer have been accepted and well-retaliated with advances in cancer science, greatly benefiting patients in terms of cure rates, prolongation of survival, and adding quality to their lives.

