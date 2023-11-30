Home Cities Hyderabad

A tale of love, chess, and destiny: 'Raakumari Swayamvaram' spellbinds Hyderabad audience

Published: 30th November 2023 12:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2023 12:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Vennapusala Ramya
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rasaranjani recently hosted a Telugu theatre play ‘Raakumari Swayamvaram’ featuring a captivating performance by actress Sharanya Pradeep as Raakumari at Ravindra Bharathi. The play was presented by Sri Venkateshwara Surabhi Theatre and written by Nellore Subbu. 

The play’s narrative centers around Madhava, an ordinary man deeply in love with Princess Surabhi, eagerly awaiting for her to reciprocate the same. The story unfolds when a ghost challenges a brave king to answer questions after hearing its tale, which features Madhava and Princess Surabhi.

The tale commences with a conversation between Madhava and his friend Battu, a priest. Princess Surabhi, proficient in various arts, particularly chess, visits the temple daily, where Madhava admires her and hands over flowers for puja.

When Princess Surabhi’s father, the king, seeks her opinion on marriage, she sets a unique condition for her swayamvaram, creating an engaging plot. She declares to marry the one who defeats her in chess, with the swayamvaram involving three rounds and escalating consequences for the losers. Despite the freedom for everyone to participate, only a few, including Madhava, show up.

Several kings ignore the consequences, participate, lose, and then leave without trying further. Madhava, unlike the others, participates in all three rounds. Before starting the third round, Princess Surabhi declares her loss, and they eventually get married.

When the ghost questions the king about the story, he answers all, concluding with the moral: “If you truly desire something, give it a try despite all the odds.” This beautiful play, written by Nellore Subbu and directed by Surabhi Jayachandra Varma, seamlessly blends comedy and emotions.

Each character adds essence to the narrative, especially Sharath Kasturi as Madhava, and special recognition goes to Sharanya Pradeep and the other cast members for their outstanding performances.

In the end, while addressing the crowd, Sharanya Pradeep states, “I always wanted to act in a play since childhood; I thankfully got an opportunity, and I didn’t miss it. You all have witnessed the results.” “In a very short span, this cast became my friends, and a special thanks to them for helping, correcting, and teaching me when required,” she added.

