Delightful soiree: Hyderabad Food Instameet 6.0 celebrates diversity in blogging

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For an extensive period, social media bloggers have stood as influencers, shaping trends and creativity online. Crafting and sharing content online is a challenging yet profoundly creative pursuit. The Hyderabad Food Instameet 6.0 curated by Mohd Zubair Ali (known as Hyderabad Food Diaries on social media) became a platform fostering creativity among bloggers while offering mentorship. Reflecting on the event, we had the chance to converse with the host and various bloggers about their experiences.

Mohd Zubair Ali, the curator and host, shared insights about the meet, expressing his satisfaction in mentoring the diverse pool of approximately 120 bloggers present. Discussions revolved around the evolving Hyderabad food industry, encompassing the influx of global cuisines alongside the growth of local South Indian flavours.

Sanika Samanth

The event also highlighted the significance of bloggers in promoting various F&B establishments in Hyderabad, such as lounges, clubs, breweries, and cafes. Zubair emphasised the importance of recognising the effort behind content creation, making this annual event a celebration of that creative journey. He revealed that this edition marked one of the most successful meets. Zubair ensured a mix of established and new bloggers, with around 25 newcomers given the opportunity to interact and learn from seasoned bloggers.

Namrata Sadhvani, a prominent city blogger, shared her experience, emphasising the meet’s primary focus on fostering connections among creators. She highlighted the shift in perception towards content creation as a legitimate profession and appreciated the platform for enabling collaborations and idea exchange.

Sanika Samanth, renowned for her food-focused social media content, emphasised the event’s role in unifying bloggers into a supportive community. She underscored the significance of such gatherings in reducing competition and strengthening bonds among creators.

Saurabh Sarkar, an attendee and seasoned blogger, lauded the event for providing a platform to connect beyond virtual interactions. He highlighted the value of learning from diverse blogging journeys and the opportunity to network with fellow creators. Saurabh also appreciated the engaging activities, such as quiz sessions, personalised sponsor gifts, and the overall camaraderie among attendees.

Each testimony revealed a shared sentiment: the Hyderabad Food Instameet wasn’t just a gathering; it was a platform for learning, networking, and celebrating the vibrant community of content creators.

