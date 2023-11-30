Illusions in stone

Shrimansi Kaushik By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In this weekly section, we look at various elements drawn from the history and heritage of Hyderabad, the city’s interconnections with other places, historical events, art and artefacts that hold imprints of the past

Optical figure illusions are quite common in temples across India, where figures seamlessly merge to create the perception of unity between distinct elements. This artistic technique is prominently displayed in various temples situated in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. A notable example can be found at the Sri Veerabhadra Temple in Lepakshi, Andhra Pradesh, where a carving features an animal, probably a bull, seemingly possessing three different heads. Upon closer inspection, each head represents a distinct figure engaged in a different activity, such as lifting a calf, looking downward, or gazing upward.

Similarly, the Harihareshwara Temple in Karnataka showcases an optical illusion with multiple dancers sharing a common upper body but each has a distinct pair of legs. This illusion mirrors the visual effect created when dancers stand behind a single person, extending their hands in various directions to convey the impression of multiple limbs.

Another instance of this optical illusion can be observed at the Ramappa Temple in the Mulugu district of Telangana. The temple has quite detailed carvings all over its walls and ceiling. The temple’s exterior is made of sandstone and its roof is supported by granite beams, but the most delicate carvings can be found in the challenging, basalt stone.

Harihareshwara Temple (Pic: Somesh Hazari)

The intricately detailed basalt carvings, particularly on the four main columns in the temple’s sanctum sanctorum, depict figures engaged in dance and playing musical instruments. Notably, one column features a group of seven dancers, with three of them seamlessly merged to create the appearance of four legs instead of six. However, when each dancer is examined individually, only two legs are visible.

Anuradha Reddy, the convener of INTACH Hyderabad and co-convener of INTACH Telangana, offers insights into these optical illusions. “In addition to depicting the musical and dance culture of that time, these carved figures serve a dual purpose, contributing to an architectural illusion. From my perspective, it could also be a result of limited space, but pinpointing the exact reason is difficult. Carving into basalt stone, known for its formidable hardness, is no small feat. This optical illusion also sheds light on the skill of the sculptors. There are many lesser-known Kakatiyan temples spread all over the state, some camouflaged by vegetation that grew around it. However, the fine carvings at Ramappa are unmatched,” she said.

Whether stemming from spatial constraints or aiming to entertain onlookers, the carvings at Ramappa were executed with such precision that intentional imperfections were incorporated into the structure to avert the evil eye. We can note that a square on one of the columns remains deliberately blank, and a sea-shell-shaped bend is introduced onto an otherwise flat and smooth surface. It is possible that these optical illusions are part of intentional imperfections.

