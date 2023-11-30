Sangeet celebrations redefine weddings

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sangeet celebrations in the city have truly become an integral part of the wedding season. Irrespective of the scale, it seems everyone tying the knot finds themselves immersed in these festivities. Amidst the array of wedding ceremonies, the sangeet holds a unique significance. It’s that delightful juncture where both families come together to dance, sing, and revel in the joyous occasion.

To elevate this experience, many are opting to enlist the expertise of professional choreographers. These specialists add finesse to the performances, ensuring flawless moves on the stage. Delving into this vibrant scene, CE connects with these choreographers who diligently train not just the bride and groom but all those involved in the sangeet extravaganza, ensuring an enchanting performance for all to cherish.

Apooh Mahi, a prominent figure in the city’s dance scene, has been imparting her expertise in sangeet dance for quite a substantial duration. She delves into the realm of wedding choreography, elucidating its significance. “Wedding choreography is a graceful amalgamation of music and movement, holding a cherished spot in couples’ hearts as they embark on their journey of love and commitment. It’s a testament to the art of celebration, weaving together the threads of tradition and modernity. The beauty lies not just in synchronised dance moves but in the emotions it evokes, as family and friends unite to craft an unforgettable day. It’s a portrayal of the unfolding love story right before our eyes. I’ve choreographed for over 200 sangeets, witnessing Hyderabad’s delightful blend of traditional and contemporary elements,” says Apooh.

Vikas Kanojiya

While classical Indian dance remains a preferred choice, there’s a growing embrace of fusion and modern styles, informs Apooh. “Bollywood and the wildfire of Dancehall, known for their vibrant and energetic choreography, are gaining traction for sangeet performances, infusing glamour into the celebrations. The prevailing trend is personalisation, with couples selecting styles that echo their love story, rendering each choreographed performance a unique expression of their journey. Choreographing sangeets for brides and grooms has been a profoundly heartening experience throughout my 11-year tenure in this industry. Witnessing their first steps on the dance floor, the laughter during rehearsals, and the joy in their eyes — it’s an honour to be part of their journey, translating their stories into dance and helping craft everlasting memories,” she shares, further adding, “The wedding sangeet industry has undergone a significant evolution. Families and couples now engage event planners, choreographers, and performers, resulting in elevated production values and unforgettable experiences. The blend of traditional and contemporary dance styles, coupled with personalised touches reflecting the couple’s love story, adds excitement and emotion. Notably, appearances by entertainment industry celebrities contribute to the grandeur of these events.”

Apooh Mahi

Diwakar Kd, a seasoned choreographer entrenched in the world of sangeet, shares insights into the intricate dance routines. “Dance instructors or choreographers are often brought in to guide participants in mastering these routines. To date, we’ve choreographed over 400 sangeets, each with its unique approach tailored to the performers involved. At times, we collaborate with seasoned performers who have distinct style preferences. However, for families unaccustomed to structured dancing, freestyle routines take precedence, allowing us to focus on choreography and synchronisation. As choreographers, we have the privilege of working with a diverse array of individuals. We encounter varying skill levels, from those with minimal dance experience to others who lean toward classic hits. Some couples seek to narrate their love story through dance, while others, initially reserved, require encouragement and guidance for their special day. Wedding choreography in India has evolved into a dynamic and creative field, playing a pivotal role in elevating the entertainment quotient and leaving an indelible mark on weddings, making them more vibrant and unforgettable,” says Diwakar.

Vikas Kanojiya, an accomplished choreographer dedicated to refining the performances of wedding participants, sharing his perspective says, “I’ve had the privilege of curating over 50 sangeets, where the preferred dance styles often encompass a blend of traditional Indian forms like Bollywood, Tollywood, Bhangra, Garba, alongside Western genres such as hip hop, contemporary, and Latin. One standout sangeet involved a couple aiming to surprise their guests with a fusion performance, seamlessly merging classical Indian dance with contemporary hip hop — a truly unforgettable moment. These experiences have underscored that sangeet ceremonies transcend mere dance; they’re an expression of love, culture, and personal connections. Traditionally, sangeet performances centered around Indian dance forms like Bharatanatyam and Kathak. However, in recent times, there’s been a notable shift towards incorporating diverse dance styles, embracing Bollywood, hip hop, contemporary, and even fusion forms. Social media has amplified the reach and impact of sangeet dances, making them more shareable and influential.”

I've choreographed for over 200 sangeets, witnessing Hyderabad's delightful blend of traditional and contemporary elements," says Apooh.

While classical Indian dance remains a preferred choice, there's a growing embrace of fusion and modern styles, informs Apooh. "Bollywood and the wildfire of Dancehall, known for their vibrant and energetic choreography, are gaining traction for sangeet performances, infusing glamour into the celebrations. The prevailing trend is personalisation, with couples selecting styles that echo their love story, rendering each choreographed performance a unique expression of their journey. Choreographing sangeets for brides and grooms has been a profoundly heartening experience throughout my 11-year tenure in this industry. 