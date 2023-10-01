Telangana High Court’s e-Filing 3.0 portal launched on pilot basis

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Saturday launched its e-Filing 3.0 portal aimed at streamlining legal proceedings and embracing digital transformation. The initiative, spearheaded by Chief Justice Alok Aradhe, is set to revolutionise the way cases and petitions are filed within the state.

The e-Filing 3.0 portal will be open for use by government pleaders, standing counsel, advocates, and parties in person and will run on a pilot basis from October 3 to December 31, 2023. According to the computer committee and the registrar (judicial), comprehensive guidelines have been issued to facilitate the seamless transition to the new digital platform.

Advocates, particularly those newly registered with the high court, and those filing cases were requested to update and submit essential details including their Bar Council enrolment number, gender, date of birth, mobile number, and email ID into the Case Information System (CIS) software.

All advocates appearing before the high court are mandated to use their Bar Council enrolment number alongside the advocate computer code.

