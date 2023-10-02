Home Cities Hyderabad

EFLU holds cleanliness drive to pay homage to Gandhi

This cleaning activity lasted for an hour where students, staff, and teachers worked together to collect and clear heaps of trash from the area.

EFLU Vice Chancellor Dr Suresh Kumar along with students and staff cleaning the road at the main entrance of the universitiy during a cleanliness drive on Sunday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) on Sunday led a significant gathering of students, faculty, and staff in a cleanliness drive. This initiative, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was conducted as part of the Government of India’s campaign titled “Ek Tareekh Ek Ghanta Ek Saath” to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the eve of his birth anniversary.

During the cleanliness drive, Dr Suresh Kumar, vice-chancellor of the university guided the students in cleaning the main road opposite the university’s main entrance, leading towards the Model High School in Seethaphalmandi. This cleaning activity lasted for an hour where students, staff, and teachers worked together to collect and clear heaps of trash from the area.

In his remarks on this occasion, Professor Suresh Kumar emphasised that organising Swachhata Diwas embodies the true spirit of “Swachhata Hi Seva,” an ideal advocated by Mahatma Gandhi, who famously stated, “Cleanliness is next only to Godliness.” The VC encouraged students, faculty, and non-teaching staff to embrace the spirit of cleanliness and practise it in their daily lives. He commended their active participation in the cleanliness drive as part of Swachhata Diwas.

Senior academic administrators also joined the VC, students, and staff in this cleaning initiative, demonstrating their commitment to maintaining a clean environment.

