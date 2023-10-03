162 silt-carting vehicles distributed to Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries in Hyderabad

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday distributed 162 silt-carting vehicles (SCVs) to Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries. These vehicles will be used for the disposal of silt accumulated during sewer cleaning operations.

Speaking at a function at the Ambedkar statue on NTR Marg, Rama Rao criticised a section of leaders for participating in Swachh Bharat programmes while ignoring the plight of sanitation workers.

“They don’t practice what they preach and are only interested in posing for photographs with statues of Gandhiji in Delhi,” he said.

After handing over keys of SCVs to beneficiaries hailing from four districts, he hailed the Dalit Bandhu introduced by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as a revolutionary scheme. “It is a great initiative by the HMWS&SB to provide SCVs,” he said.

Of the 162 beneficiaries, 88 hail from Hyderabad, 35 from Rangareddy, 37 from Medchal-Malkajgiri and two from Sangareddy districts.

HMWS&SB to pay rent

The HMWS&SB would pay monthly rental and annual maintenance charges to the beneficiaries. Each SCVs would have a driver and two helpers.

Asserting that the BRS government was committed to the welfare of every single sanitation worker in the State, Rama Rao said that there are still lakhs of people who need the Dalit Bandhu scheme. He said KCR was following the principles of Gandhiji to undertake developmental programmes in urban and rural areas.

“Recognising their efforts, the State government has enhanced salaries of sanitation workers under the GHMC thrice and also implemented Pay Revision Commission for HMWS&SB workers,” he said.

Cleaner roads from now

Earlier, silt removed from manholes used to be left to dry on the roads for a few days and then carted away. Failure to remove the silt used to create problems for both residents and commuters. There have been instances where silt reentered the manholes, resulting in blockage of sewers.

This will now change after the introduction of 162 SCVs by the HMWS&SB. The silt will be dumped at the nearby Sewerage Treatment Plants (STPs) or other allotted locations, thereby improving street hygiene. HMWS&SB officials told TNIE that the water board will ensure job guarantee by way of hire charges to SCV owners, wages to driver of the vehicle and two workers. As many as 486 families will benefit from the scheme, they said. The workers operating SCVs will be provided with uniform and safety gear.

