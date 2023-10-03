Divine festivity

Vennapusala Ramya By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad streets came alive with vibrant Vinayaka Mandaps, celebrating the spirit of the revered Lord Vinayaka during Ganesh Chaturthi. Not only streets, art galleries, too, had joined in the festivities, with exquisite paintings of Lord Vinayaka, each capturing the unique essence of the celebration.

One such celebration of artistic excellence unfolded at the Eshwaraiah Art Gallery, where the Kalipatnam Arts Academy had organised a week-long art exhibition. All the visitors were treated to a visual feast as they explored over 45 distinct paintings created by artists of different ages, including children aged 5 to 16. Tanvi, a fifth-grade student who has been immersed in the world of art for just five months, shares, “I feel good to have my art displayed in the gallery. I have been interested in art since my second grade, but it was only this summer that I decided to concentrate on it. My Ganesha painting, done with acrylic paints, is inspired by a picture in a book, and this is my second acrylic artwork.”

Govarshini, another artist and a seventh grade student credits her art teacher’s guidance for helping her achieve such a beautiful creation. “My interest in art began in my childhood, and I was mostly self-taught. With the support of my parents, I eventually joined an art academy. I am happy to know that my art is now accessible to everyone through this exhibition,” she says.

Exploring the art on display, it is evident that these artists have not merely created paintings, but they have also captured their unique interpretations of Lord Vinayaka. Every piece of art tells a story, expressing the artist’s emotions, beliefs, and the festival’s energy. The use of a variety of colour palettes adds a new dimension to this beautiful presentation. Some paintings have intricate patterns that depict the rich cultural past linked with Ganesh Chaturthi, while others use a more abstract approach, emphasising the spiritual significance of the day.

The artists’ variation is also reflected in their choice of mediums. Acrylic paints, watercolors, and even synthetic combinations add a variety of textures and depths to their works, proving the artist’s skill and creativity. The participation of young talents is what truly distinguishes this art exhibition. Children as young as five years old have fearlessly dipped their brushes into the world of art, resulting in heartfelt creations. Their innocence and infinite imagination shine through in each perspective and colour choice, reminding us of the inexhaustible joy that art can bring.



